What is Hollow Wicker Basket in Jujutsu Kaisen? Sukuna's counter to Yuta's domain, explained

The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 saw Ryomen Sukuna use a peculiar technique called Hollow Wicker Basket. While the technique did not seem very flashy, it did seem very effective.

After Yuta Okkotsu arrived to fight Ryomen Sukuna, he used his Domain Expansion against the King of Curses. However, as evident from the spoilers, Sukuna countered the domain using Hollow Wicker Basket.

So, what is Hollow Wicker Basket, and has it been used before in the series? If so, what does the technique does the technique do?

Jujutsu Kaisen: What is Hollow Wicker Basket?

Hollow Wicker Basket is an anti-domain technique that is a predecessor to Simple Domain. The technique is activated by a user through invoking a hand sign where they fold their fingers between one another while extending their arms forward. This erects a spherical, woven basket-like shield around the caster.

The technique neutralizes a domain's barrier imbued with a cursed technique, nullifying its sure-hit attack. Hence, the technique allows one to save themselves from a domain's guaranteed hit attack. However, there are also exceptions to it. The technique is incapable of neutralizing cursed techniques themselves, making it ineffective against non-lethal or incomplete domains.

It has also been noted that the technique was well-known in the past as characters like Reggie Star, Hajime Kashimo, and Ryomen Sukuna were capable of using it.

Has the Hollow Wicker Basket been used before in the series?

Yes, the Hollow Wicker Basket has been used once before in the series. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171, Reggie Star, a sorcerer from the past, used the technique instead of a Simple Domain to counter Megumi's Domain Expansion: Chimera Shadow Garden.

The technique was supposed to save Reggie from Megumi's guaranteed hit attack. Unfortunately for him, Megumi's Domain was incomplete, hence it did not incorporate a sure-hit attack. Therefore, the technique was rendered ineffective against him.

Later, in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187, Hajime Kashimo was shown considering using the technique against Kinji Hakari's Domain - Idle Death Gamble. However, upon realizing that Hakari's guaranteed hit attack was non-lethal and only transmitted information about the domain, Hajime abandoned the idea.

Why did Sukuna use Hollow Wicker Basket against Yuta?

While Ryomen Sukuna is very strong when compared to Yuta Okkotsu, after his fight against Satoru Gojo, he was left weak. Thus, his Reversed Cursed Technique output had become very low. It was only when Yuta arrived to fight Sukuna, that the King of Curses began returning to his normal Reversed Cursed Technique output. This meant that Sukuna was not strong enough to activate his own domain to counter other people's domains.

Considering that anti-domain techniques were mainly designed for those sorcerers who cannot expand their own domain for some reason, it made sense for Sukuna to use Hollow Wicker Basket. While one would wonder why Sukuna did not use a Simple Domain, one must remember that the Hollow Wicker Basket is Simple Domain's predecessor technique, meaning that Sukuna may have used it in the Heian period before.