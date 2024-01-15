Jujutsu Kaisen: CGI brings Sukuna's Domain Expansion into real life in Singapore

On Friday, January 12, a visual artist @assthrowknot posted a reel of Ryomen Sukuna's Domain Expansion Malevolent Shrine from Jujutsu Kaisen having manifested in Raffles Place, Singapore. As real as it looked, the Domain Expansion was a CGI work and was made to look real through visual effects.

Jujutsu Kaisen, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, is a Japanese dark fantasy manga series. The manga series began serialization back in March 2018 and has been compiled into 25 manga volumes. Additionally, anime studio MAPPA has produced two anime seasons and one movie based on the manga series.

Visual artist manifests Jujutsu Kaisen's Malevolent Shrine in Singapore

Expand Tweet

On Friday, January 12, 2024, a visual artist from Singapore, Aundraj Jude, posted a video through his TikTok and Instagram accounts @assthrowknot showcasing Ryomen Sukuna's Domain Expansion - Malevolent Shrine having manifested at a train station in Raffles Place.

Raffles Place is the center of the Financial District of Singapore. It is located south of the mouth of the Singapore River. The domain expansion was animated so that the domain would open and allow fans to leave the train. The concept was really innovative. Unfortunately, it was only an animation and not a prop.

Ryomen Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

Aundraj Jude is a Singapore-based visual artist and motion designer. He is a Global Creator Partner for Adobe who blends 3D and visual art to bring his imagination to life in Adobe After Effects. Most recently, Aundraj worked with Clinique and Crocs. In the past, he has also worked with Adidas and FC Bayern Munich.

How fans reacted to the Jujutsu Kaisen CGI animation work

Fans reactions to the CGI Malevolent Shrine in Singapore (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans were left dumbfounded by the Malevolent Shrine as they never expected to see such a sight. Many people shared how they would want to get on the subway just to experience coming out of the domain. The animation itself was very believable, giving a good look at how Malevolent Shrine may look in real life.

That said, many fans believed that the Jujutsu Kaisen CGI animation video was from Japan. Thus, they expressed their desire to visit the country or even start living there. But in reality, the video was from Singapore.

Ryomen Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Meanwhile, there were several fans who were having a tough time believing that the video was an edit and not real. Considering how real the animation looked, several fans were led to believe that it was a promotional attempt by the animation studio MAPPA. However, they were completely wrong, as the video was just a 3D render of a realistic Malevolent Shrine acting as a subway door.

Lastly, there were some fans who were also into visual art and motion design. They gave their input into the creator's work, praising and even giving tips for the same.