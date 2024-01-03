The One Piece character immune to Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine is not Luffy

Likely due to its massive length, narrative scope, and global fame, the One Piece characters within author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda's manga are often at the heart of inter-series power scaling debates. While the Naruto fandom is most often the other party, with whom these arguments are typically engaged in, other series are also known to regularly begin such discussions.

One such series and fandom, which has found itself power scaling with One Piece characters often in recent months, is none other than author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen. This is likely due to the immense popularity of the series’ television anime, which was airing its second season weekly, up until this past Thursday.

Unsurprisingly, given the nature of what this second season of the television anime covered, these power scaling debates with the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom have centered around Ryomen Sukuna. More specifically, fans are arguing over whether or not any One Piece characters can survive Sukuna’s impressive Domain Expansion, Malevolent Shrine.

Malevolent Shrine can be outdone by a One Piece character, but it’s not one fans would expect

Buggy the Clown's immunity, explained

While shocking to hear, given how overpowering Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine Domain Expansion can be, there is indeed a One Piece character who is, in all likelihood, immune to its effects. This is due to the fact that Sukuna’s Domain Expansion functions off of his two slashing-based Cursed Techniques, known as Cleave and Dismantle.

Essentially, the Malevolent Shrine allows Sukuna to launch either of his Cursed Techniques at a rapid-fire pace, with each attack being generally guaranteed to hit its target. These slashes are also powerful enough to completely bisect even the most powerful individuals, as seen in recent months of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series.

While it seems impossible for there to be any One Piece character who can overcome this ability, it’s ironically someone who has made a living off making the impossible a reality. This is none other than Buggy the Clown, current Yonko and leader of the Cross Guild, within the world of Oda’s manga series.

What’s significant about Buggy, relative to the topic at hand, is his Chop-Chop Devil Fruit, which essentially allows Buggy to split his body into as many pieces as he wants. He also still maintains full control over his body during this time, with the effective range being based on where his feet are relative to the rest of his body parts.

With this in mind, it’s a no-brainer as to why Buggy is the only One Piece character who is immune to Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine Domain Expansion. Since Buggy is immune to the only type of attack Malevolent Shrine offers, there’s no way for Sukuna to kill Buggy based on what’s known about his powers. This is especially true, considering that there is no known upper limit for how many parts Buggy can split his body into.

With Buggy being immune to slashing attacks and seemingly being able to split his body into as many pieces as he wants, Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine should have no effect whatsoever on him. However, this doesn’t mean Sukuna can’t defeat Buggy, as there are plenty of other attacks he could use to do so.

Nevertheless, his Domain Expansion is one ability which will have no impact whatsoever in this hypothetical match-up.

