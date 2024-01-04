Jujutsu Kaisen official PV reignites hopes of Gojo's return

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Shonen Jump's official YouTube channel released a new Jujutsu Kaisen promotional video for its newly released volume 25. Given that the latest manga volume majorly features the fight between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna, the promotional video hyped up the fight. However, in the video, a segment seemingly hinted at Satoru Gojo's return.

Satoru Gojo vs Ryomen Sukuna is a fight that fans have been looking forward to since its second chapter. Thus, with the Shinjuku Showdown Arc majorly focusing on the same, fans can purchase Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25 to read the same at their leisure.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25 PV seemingly hints at Satoru Gojo's full resurrection

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25 promotional material. (Image via Shueisha)

With Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25 being released on January 4, 2024, Shonen Jump's official YouTube channel released a new promotional video to promote the manga's latest compiled volume release.

It focused on the fight between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna, phrasing it as the "Strongest vs Strongest" Final Battle. Hence, the video hyped up both characters. However, one thing that stood out to fans was a small segment during Gojo's part that read "full resurrection."

As fans of the series would know, Satoru Gojo loses the fight against Ryomen Sukuna and gets sent to the afterlife. Nevertheless, fans had doubts about his death as they believed that the manga hinted at several Buddhist elements hinting at Gojo possibly returning to life.

However, there wasn't much concrete evidence to support this. But with the new promotional video, it seems like fans finally have a huge hint about Gojo's imminent resurrection.

Many fans chipped into the theory as one fan pointed out how the words used in the promotional video weren't the same as the ones used when Gojo was unsealed. This meant that "full resurrection" could be a hint at something new.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the manga. (Image via Shueisha)

Nevertheless, not all fans were too optimistic about the theories as many believed that the "full resurrection" term was used for Ryomen Sukuna. It is true that the King of Curses has begun his process of transforming back to his original form from the Heian period. However, there is no reason for a term for Sukuna's complete resurrection to be mentioned during Gojo's part in the promotional video.

Therefore, fans have been left clueless over the reason behind the "full resurrection" phrase. Hence, they can only hope for Jujutsu Kaisen manga creator Gege Akutami to drop some hints about the resurrection in the manga's future chapters.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the manga. (Image via Shueisha)

That said, one must remember that Gege Akutami did send a message to fans during Jump Festa 2024, through which he stated that it might be the last time the series appears in Jump Festa while the manga is still under serialization.

That was a clear indication that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is ending soon. Therefore, if Gege Akutami does want to resurrect Gojo, he may have to do it sooner rather than later.