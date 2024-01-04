Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25 reignites the "Uraume's gender" debate by revealing the vessel's name

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25 has been released, marking a significant event in the community. While the focus of the discussions online after the release could have been on the peculiar battle between Takaba and Kenjaku, which constitutes the majority of this volume, the debate was about the revelation of the name of Uraume's vessel and how this connects to that character's gender.

Furthermore, this discussion surrounding Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25 also sheds some light on the nature of the vessels in the series and how there can be some discrepancies when it comes to gender, with Kenjaku being one of the best examples of the same. However, there has been a much stronger debate when it comes to the Uraume and this revelation has only added fuel to the fire.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers surrounding Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25 and the series as a whole.

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25 reveals the name of Uraume's vessel and has kick-started debates about the character's gender once again

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25 has been recently released, covering several events of the manga, including the battle between Kenjaku and Takaba. However, the focus has been on the revelation of the name of Uraume's vessel. It turns out that the vessel in question is named Shiori Himi, which is considered a female Japanese name, sparking controversies about the character's gender once again.

Uraume's gender has always been a controversial topic among Jujutsu Kaisen fans because there has never been an official confirmation about whether the character is male or female. This has resulted in several fans having a lot of strong opinions, and this revelation about the vessel only adds more fuel to the fire when it comes to the debate in question.

However, it is worth pointing out that a vessel being female or male doesn't mean that the person controlling the body is of the same gender. This has been confirmed through Kenjaku having taken over the body of a female and being involved in Yuji Itadori's birth, thus cementing this canon answer in the series.

Uraume as a character

Regardless of opinions surrounding Uraume's gender in Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25, the character is one of the most mysterious in the series. Once Ryomen Sukuna's servant, Uraume was now siding with Kenjaku and has been significantly involved across the series, especially when it comes to the events of the Culling Games.

Now, as of this writing in the manga, Uraume has been involved in a fight with Kinji Hakari, with the latter displaying a level of Reverse Cursed Technique that has impressed the former. However, there is no confirmation of how strong Uraume is, which is something that can perhaps be attested in this fight, especially considering how Hakari seems to be going all out in this conflict.

Furthermore, Uraume is one of the last remaining sorcerers of the Heian era, widely regarded in the series as the golden age of sorcery.

Final thoughts

The release of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25 has confirmed that Uraume's vessel is named Shiori Himi, which has sparked controversies yet again surrounding the character's gender. However, as of this writing, there hasn't been any official confirmation about Uraume's gender, thus continuing this debate among the fandom.