Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 spoilers: Yuta faces Kenjaku as Takaba’s fight ends

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 was expected to show the climax of Takaba and Kenjaku’s face-off on the stage, and the spoilers released today showed not only that but also the return of a fan-favorite character. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 52.

In the previous chapter, Takaba and Kenjaku continued to fight across a series of bizarre simulations. Kenjaku realized that Takaba’s Cursed Technique was Soul resonance, where he could not only materialize his own imagination and force others to participate in it but also invade their thoughts to manipulate their imaginations. He challenged Takaba to a “joke-off” on stage to end the battle once and for all.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 spoilers and raw scans reveal Yuta ending Kenjaku after Takaba’s battle is done

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 is titled “Foolish Survivor – Be too noisy (さんざめけ).”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 begins with Kenjaku and Takaba walking on stage amid another set of bizarre conversations. Kenjaku asks Takaba if he is free on Wednesday, but he replies that he has to help with moving. Kenjaku introduces themselves as Pinch and Chance, but Takaba corrects him by revealing his name.

Takaba begins his joke by referring to Momotaro (Peach Boy), but Kenjaku reveals that he did not have a father and hence did not know that story. His mother was kind and never let him feel his father's absence, always telling him stories like Momotaro. Takaba realizes that Kenjaku did know the story, but has used his anecdote to completely derail Takaba’s joke.

Takaba and Kenjaku then go into the segment to re-enact Momotaro leaving his grandparents to go on an adventure. However, Kenjaku makes more grown-up jokes than Takaba is used to, taking away the effect of his punchlines. To the readers, however, the set of extremely disconnected and bizarre back and forth might be very entertaining.

However, Takaba soon starts to grow sadder, commenting on how their show is coming to an end. This was apparently Takaba’s dream show, and he starts crying at the thought of it ending. Kenjaku consoles him as he breaks down. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 spoilers reality returns, where Takaba is wearing clothes of the dead (with the familiar white spirit headband to boot). He thanks Kenjaku, who tells him he is hilarious.

All of a sudden, Yuta appears behind Kenjaku and slashes his throat. Kenjaku realizes that Takaba has made Yuta's high Cursed Energy output invisible. Despite him using Anti-Gravity, Kenjaku’s head is sliced clean off. When he asks, Yuta confirms that this was the plan since Takaba can’t kill. Kenjaku says that it’s a shame because he was so close, but someone else will inherit his will.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 spoilers leave it unspecified whether Kenjaku is dead, or at least if Geto’s body is no longer usable to him, but it is strongly implied. According to the spoilers, there will be no break next week and chapter 244 will be released as scheduled in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 53.

