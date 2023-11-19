Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242: The strongest Cursed Technique is introduced as Takaba vs. Kenjaku continues

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242, titled Idiot Survivor!! Soar Even Higher continues to focus on the bizarre clash of Kenjaku and Takaba, which no one saw coming, and now things have taken a turn for the weirder side of things.

Takaba's resolve has increased tenfold after his reflection in the previous chapter, and now he is more determined than ever to make Kenjaku laugh, with the latter more than willing to humor him.

It is particularly interesting because the last couple of chapters have shown a different side to what is Jujutsu Kaisen's main antagonist, for all intents and purposes. Kenjaku seems to have taken a liking to Takaba and has decided to play along with his antics, although he also showed a bit of his abilities as a sorcerer in this chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 continues Takaba and Kenjaku's bizarre clash

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 starts with Kenjaku summoning a Special-Grade Curse, only for it to be destroyed by Takaba driving a truck. Then Kenjaku seems to be immersed in Takaba's Cursed Technique, which doesn't have a name yet but takes both characters to alternate realities where comedy is the main focus.

This is how readers see Kenjaku testing Takaba to see if the latter was drinking while driving, then working as a doctor and nurse, participating in a quiz show, and even sharing a tender moment on the beach. Kenjaku even has an inner monologue about how much fun he is and that he needs to stop this Cursed Technique or he is going to lose.

The chapter ends with the two characters as a duo of comedians about to step up to the stage.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 analysis

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 focused a lot more on Takaba's Cursed Technique, even if the latter doesn't have a name at the moment. It showed that even someone as powerful as Kenjaku could fall victim to this technique, and the latter had to take some moments to think about what was going on.

It also seems that author Gege Akutami is focusing a lot more on comedy with this battle and what it means to be a comedian, which has given Takaba much-needed character development. He was treated as a joke during most of his time in the series, so this is a very interesting turn of events.

Perhaps the biggest question is about the impact this battle is going to have on the plot or if Akutami is just humoring himself with this fight. However, Takaba's Cursed Technique, which was alluded to as being stronger than Gojo's, truly turned out to have immeasurable potential.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 review

Most of the criticism this battle has gotten is due to Akutami not showing the upcoming Yuji vs. Sukuna fight instead of the actual confrontation. No one had Takaba in their books facing Kenjaku, and while it is fairly obvious that he isn't going to take down the big bad of the series, this fight has been quite entertaining and refreshing thus far.

Akutami has allowed himself to show a more comedic side of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, and this chapter proves it, with both characters engaging in bizarre and hilarious situations.

It has also been decent character development for Takaba, who was a C-list player in this story and now has been given a chance to prove his worth, which is something that a lot of shonen series tend to struggle with.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 was weird but very entertaining, showing a greater degree of Takaba's abilities and also a more comedic side of the series. It will also be interesting to see how Kenjaku defeats Takaba and the potential impact of that battle on the story.

