Jujutsu Kaisen manga finally reveals its strongest ever ability

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 has maintained that weird turn the plot took with the focus on the Kenjaku and Takaba fight. As Yuji Itadori was about to take on Ryomen Sukuna after Satoru Gojo was killed, author Gege Akutami decided to focus on the centuries-old sorcerer and the comedian, revealing a different side of his abilities as a mangaka.

Furthermore, the recent Jujutsu Kaisen chapter has shown a new Cursed Technique by Takaba that could make a difference in this battle. It's not only very powerful and flexible, but it was also executed in a way that was quite entertaining, which goes to show how much Akutami has been enjoying writing these chapters thus far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Takaba's Cursed Technique and the impact it could have in the sorcery world of Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen took a massive turn after Satoru Gojo was killed by Ryomen Sukuna since most people were expecting the latter's showdown with Yuji Itadori, and then author Gege Akutami decided to go with the Kenjaku vs. Takaba battle. And now chapter 242 has been quite interesting to see the full extent of Takaba's abilities and his Cursed Technique.

The previous chapters showed Takaba struggling with his comedy and failing to make Kenjaku laugh, which is particularly disheartening for the former as the latter was humoring him. However, chapter 241 saw Takaba having a breakthrough, and this one showed the full extent of that resolve with his Cursed Technique, although the execution is not 100% clear.

It seems that Takaba's Cursed Technique serves to take him and Kenjaku to an alternate reality where they do a lot of comedic sketches, as was shown throughout the chapter. It is arguably the most powerful technique in the series because it gives Takaba total control of the situation and allows him to do whatever he wants with his opponent, although the only caveat that it has at the moment is that readers haven't been shown the full extent of its power.

The validity of Kenjaku vs. Takaba

Kenjaku and Takaba (Image via Shueisha).

The battle between Kenjaku and Takaba has been quite divisive in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, mainly because of where it is placed and the momentum that the series had when Yuji jumped in to fight Sukuna. A lot of fans have felt that this battle broke a bit of the momentum, and that it is very obvious that Takaba isn't going to defeat Kenjaku, which is why this battle can feel like a formality.

However, while it is true that this battle might not influence the plot in the grand scheme of things, it is also a fun exercise of Gege Akutami's creativity. This fight doesn't adhere to a lot of common tropes in shonen and has also given Takaba, a somewhat forgettable character before this encounter, a greater focus and also a ton of character development, especially regarding his motivations as a comedian.

It would also be interesting to see how this battle will play out and when Kenjaku is going to make his decisive move. Thus far, it seems that the villain has been playing along and humoring Takaba, so when the time comes for the resolution, it will hopefully be very satisfying to read and see.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently in an interesting situation regarding this battle, and Takaba has now unleashed a Cursed Technique that could be quite fascinating to see how it unfolds. While this is a very peculiar battle, Akutami could have a potential hit if he manages to stick the landing.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.