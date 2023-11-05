Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241: A surprising flashback leads to a new round of Takaba vs Kenjaku

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 was officially released via Shueisha’s various platforms earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Fumihiko Takaba versus Kenjaku. However, as many fans had expected, this installment primarily focused on Takaba’s origins, and consisted largely of a flashback to Takaba’s university days.

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 did return to the pair’s actual fight for its final pages, author and illustrator Gege Akutami, for the most part, spent this release detailing Takaba’s comedic origins. That being said, the focus is seemingly worth it, for it gives readers what they need to know about Takaba’s past in a timely manner, without taking too much time away from the fight itself.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 sees Takaba fired up after remembering why he’s a comedian in the first place

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241: Honesty among friends

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 began at a typical university, where Takaba was seen yelling at one of his comedy partners for being late since they’re running out of time to practice for an event. The partner apologized, but Takaba was still very upset, diving into practicing their comedy routine. The partner, however, revealed he couldn’t remember the routine they were practicing.

Takaba questioned if his partner even cared, which he claimed he did. Takaba then demanded he offer a real apology if this was the case, rather than simply saying “my bad” all the time. This caused the still unnamed partner to snap back at him, accusing Takaba of setting the bar for being rude and antisocial, pointing out how he never goes out to drink with the group and refuses to laugh at other comics’ jokes.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 sees Takaba explain he’ll laugh if they say something funny, but the partner ignores this, claiming he’s the reason the upperclassmen leave them alone. Takaba then questions if the partner means he goes out drinking all night and shows up to practice late and hungover for his sake, which the partner agrees with.

Takaba's adolescent origins are finally revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 (Image via Shueisha)

Takaba then rants about how, even with just one performance a year on average, they always perform overdone, out-of-date material. He likens this to his partner being more concerned with discussing his current romances or what connections he has in comedy. He then calls his partner an idiot for thinking that cozying up to shmucks will magically make him funny.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 sees the still unnamed partner smirk, questioning if Takaba is jealous of his success with women. This causes Takaba to punch him in the face, demanding what that has to do with anything and explaining they should take comedy seriously. However, the partner says doing comedy with Takaba isn’t fun at all, and if they can’t laugh at their own material, they can’t expect the audience to either.

Takaba, in the present, then questions why he became a comedian once more, remembering when someone rated him a one out of five for one of his sets. The person who gave him the grade asked him not to sweat it and claimed that he didn’t hate the set. The present-day Takaba, however, again asks why he became a comedian as this scene plays out.

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 then sees one of Takaba’s other partners, a different one from before, say they should disband. Takaba responds by saying they should give it one more shot. The partner questions how many times they can give it one more shot, pointing out their age and what other people their age in other careers are doing with their lives.

The two are then revealed to be in hilariously contrasting attire to the nature of the conversation, wearing tutus with what appear to be king geese sticking out from them. The scene then changes to Takaba living by himself, asking himself how much longer he can go at it as a lone-wolf comic until he finds success. He expresses a desire to be a regular on a sketch show or an emcee on an idol show.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 then sees him say that he knows those gigs are looked down on, but they at least provide regular work without the need for a partner. They also offer the opportunity to test one’s skills as a comic by making amateur girls seem interesting. He rants about how the girls will someday wind up on variety shows, before asking how much longer until he’s told every joke he possibly can.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241: Motivations rediscovered

Expand Tweet

Takaba then questions why he became a comedian once more, remembering his comment that comedy should be taken seriously. He then remembers being a serious child who was always cold to others, saying it’s no wonder most kids disliked him. He says he was lonely, so he put all his efforts towards joking in order to make others laugh and make them realize he’s not a bad guy.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 even sees him realize that making the other kids laugh made him happy and admitting that while he made more friends, he never found a true partner. The scene then shifts back to Takaba in his apartment, watching partner comedy skits while eating cup ramen. He says it must be nice to have that kind of a gig, before seemingly beginning to cry.

Takaba then admits that he wants people to get to know him better, since if they did, they’d think he’s funny and he wouldn’t be so lonely. Takaba in the present day is then seen talking to his childhood self, who asks him what “taking comedy seriously” even means. The child asks if everyone wants to see the goofy him, but adult Takaba says that’s not what’s important.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 then sees Takaba claim that’s all offstage business, which has nothing to do with the audience, prompting his childhood self to ask if that’s any fun. He follows this up by asking why his adult self is doing comedy in the first place, to which adult Takaba says he wanted everyone to get to know him better.

Expand Tweet

He then remembers telling Kenjaku that he said he doesn’t care if he thinks it’s funny, regretting it and realizing what Kenjaku said is completely right. He adds that this wasn’t Kenjaku trying to get him to give up, but rather trying to give him actual advice. Takaba then admits that he wanted to affirm himself, and thus took Kenjaku’s words in a way that worked for him and allowed him to give up.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 sees Takaba continue, saying that he wasn’t confronting the laughs head on and stopped taking comedy seriously somewhere along the way. He says this is because he didn’t want to get hurt, as the scene returns to the present where Kenjaku is charging at Takaba.

However, he stops when he realizes that Takaba is bowing, admiring the bow and hilariously comparing it to a Fibonacci sequence, before questioning what he’s saying. Takaba then apologizes, saying he lied and how he’s not okay with Kenjaku not finding his jokes funny. He adds he just didn’t want to get hurt, and thus put Kenjaku down in order to protect himself.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 then sees Takaba say that even if 99 out of 100 people are laughing, he won’t be satisfied. He admits that he’s being stubborn, but he doesn’t care, and still wants to make that last person laugh. Takaba then says that this is why he’ll make Kenjaku laugh so hard he throws up, since that’s his brand of comedy. The chapter ends with Kenjaku saying he wants to see Takaba try as the word “excited” appears across his face.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241: In summation

Kenjaku is seemingly back under the effect of Takaba's Cursed Technique by the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While understandably light on action, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 makes up for this by putting together a fairly compelling backstory for Takaba, albeit still far from the series’ peaks. Nevertheless, Takaba’s origin flashback communicates exactly what it needs to for his character, which is effective, if nothing else.

One of the highlights of the flashback actually comes from Takaba’s discussion with his younger self, likening his childhood desires of making friends to why he pursues comedy so seriously. It serves as a great explanation for why his goal in this fight is to make Kenjaku laugh, which will likely lead to victory in the fight itself in an unorthodox way, given his chaotic Cursed Technique.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.