“We demand Taehyung to be a regular cast for Running Man”: BTS’ V’s fans react to the chaotic promo of the variety show

BTS’ V is all set to make his first solo appearance on SBS' Running Man as part of his promotions for his solo debut album Layover, and if the first promo is anything to go by, this promises to be a laugh riot for fans. For those unversed, SBS' Running Man is one of Korea's long-running and most popular variety shows wherein a bunch of people must compete in a series of whacky and entertaining games to win the ultimate prize and avoid punishment.

Running Man is famous in its country of origin, and everywhere where fans consume Hallyu content. Although BTS previously appeared on SBS' Running Man's 300th special episode in 2016. This is the first time BTS’ V is appearing on the show all by himself; understandably, fans are excited.

SBS released their first chaotic promo featuring BTS' V, and ARMYs cannot wait for its release date, which happens to be September 10 at 6:15 p.m. KST.

ARMY @taeniconiconi wrote, "We demand Taehyung to be a regular cast for running man, it'll be chaos." The comment was accompanied by a laughing emoticon.

BTS’ V stuns fans with his duality in the first promo for SBS' Running Man

BTS’ V will be guesting on SBS' Running Man as part of his promotional activities for his solo debut album Layover, and fans are stoked as the singer will be making his first-ever solo appearance on the famed show after seven years.

On September 3, SBS released the first promo for Running Man featuring BTS’ V, wherein the 28-year-old idol stuns fans with his duality. The promo begins with the Singularity singer exiting a car and walking down the red carpet. Dressed in a stylish black velvet outfit with his neatly done blonde hair pushed back, he looks every inch the global superstar he is.

An assistant holds out the camera for BTS’ V as a glimmering halo light shines behind him. The Rainy Days singer is handed out a sheet of paper explaining the rules of the game. It is revealed that he is the wealthy owner of land in eight different regions in the fictional "Running Country."

BTS member V greets the rest of the cast members, who are understandably in awe of the world-renowned star. He then jokingly revealed that he was asked to dress like a rich person on the show, to which Ji Suk-jin whispered in the 28-year-old's ear that his nose hair was sticking out, earning generous laughs from the entire cast.

The scene cuts to BTS member V changing into more comfortable clothes, wearing a yellow t-shirt and regular jeans. As the landowner, he is in charge of deciding taxes in every region. The high taxes shocked cast members, some even dramatically falling on the floor in despair.

For the rest of the episode, other cast members are trying to negotiate with the Love Me Again singer to reduce taxes, but the 28-year-old BTS member isn't easy to impress.

BTS’ V's fans take to social media to react to his exciting new promo for SBS' Running Man

BTS member V's fans are excited to see whether the Layover singer will emerge victorious as the rich landowner or lose to the cast members of SBS' Running Man. Check out fan reactions below.

SBS' Running Man will air on September 10 at 6:15 p.m. KST.

The upcoming episode of Running Man promises to bring an intriguing unfolding of events.