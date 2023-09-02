“The bond they share makes me cry”: BTS’ V’s fans send supportive messages as he makes a heartbreaking confession about Yeontan on Pixid

BTS’ V’s recent heartbreaking confession about his beloved pet dog, Yeontan, has incited heartwarming and supportive reactions from ARMYs. On September 2, 2023, the 28-year-old BTS member guested on this week's telecast of Pixid, a fan-oriented variety show wherein a particular theme is decided per episode and contestants are chosen on the basis of that.

A Korean celebrity guests on the show acts as an imposter among fans, while the other fans have to catch the real imposter. In this week's telecast, BTS’ V guested as a fake cat owner among real cat owners and the others have to identify him. At one point, BTS’ V made a heartbreaking confession about Yeontan, earning heartwarming reactions from his fans.

BTS’ V reveals Yeontan had two life-threatening but unsuccessful surgeries

BTS’ V makes a delightful appearance as a fake cat owner on this week's broadcast of Pixid. Dressed in a bright red sweater and a simple pair of denims, he wowed the other participants when the Singularity singer's identity was finally revealed to other contestants.

Duringthe show, the 28-year-old idol spoke fondly of his beloved pet dog, Yeontan, who has been his companion for more than five years now. BTS’ V disclosed that Yeontan has a weak heart and had had two life-threatening but unsuccessful heart surgeries.

The Layover singer then revealed that every time his pet dog had to undergo surgery, there was a risk that he wouldn't survive, but Yeontan fought for his life each time. So, BTS’ V shared that even though Yeontan is alive, he is struggling for his life and has breathing issues. However, he is grateful that Yeontan keeps fighting.

"Tannie has a bad heart & had surgeries twice. But both times it was unsuccessful. Every time it was unsuccessful, he could have died during surgery. But his will kept him alive. I was so grateful that he fought for his life."

Hearing the news, ARMYs were left heartbroken to know that Yeontan has been struggling so much with his health. As a sign of gratitude and speedy recovery, they even assured to have sent sweet and supportive messages for BTS’ V and his beloved pet.

Fans are particularly warmed as BTS member V has dedicated his debut solo album Layover to Yeontan, which will be released on September 8, which us also Yeontan's birthday. Yhe pet dog has been part of the 28-year-old idol's life and career for many years now and is loved and adored by the band members and their legions of fans.

Notably, Yeontan has participated in Layover's concept photoshoots and promotional material with his celebrity owner, which is why fans are hoping that he make more appearances with BTS member V.

BTS’ V has surpassed 1 Billion streams on Spotify across all credits as a soloist

BTS member V has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify across all credits as a soloist with his solo songs. He has sung OSTs for popular K-dramas, some unofficial singles and pre-release tracks from Layover.

The OSTs are Christmas Tree (from Our Beloved Summer), Sweet Night (from Itaewon Class), and It's Definitely You, which he had sung with his bandmate Jin (from Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth). His past singles which have now officially been released on platforms are Snow Flower, Winter Bear and Scenery.

Finally, his two pre-release tracks from Layover include Love Me Again and Rainy Days. Layover will be released on September 8 along with the title track Slow Dancing and For Us. The final track Blue will be released on September 13.