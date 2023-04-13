“Like father, like son”: Fans swoon over BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung’s new photo with Yeontan

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung updated his Instagram story with a picture of himself and his pet Yeontan, both looking in the same direction. In the picture, the idol is wearing a cap and holding his pet tenderly.

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung introduced Yeonton to his fans in December 2017. He adopted him after going through a lot of thought processes. At first, the singer wanted to raise a pet but was afraid he won’t be able to overcome them. He spent time with many dogs and later came across Yeontan and adopted him because he stood out among others.

After seeing the latest photo with Yeontan, Twitter went into a meltdown. Fans believe that the sides of their faces look alike while looking elsewhere. One fan on Twitter posted the picture and said, “Like father, like son.”

“Looks so cute”: Fans can’t get enough of Kim Tae-hyung’s latest Instagram update

Kim Tae-hyung and Yeontan are famous among the fans for their adorable interactions and the former’s unconditional care for the latter. Calling them cute, fans are curious about where both of them are looking. Fans are also posting threads showcasing how alike they are in their habits, expressions, and much more.

Social media is also filled with the duo's nicknames, Taetae and Tannie, as fans are posting the idol's latest Instagram story, calling them handsome and thanking them for making their morning beautiful. Take a look at how fans are reacting to BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung's latest Instagram update:

The Winter Bear singer also came live on the South Korean media platform, Weverse, with Yeontan, where they had some comfortable moments together. V was seated with Yeontan, trying to make him as comfortable as possible. Yeonton can be seen kissing the idol while he holds him like a baby. Following the kisses, he would bring Tannie close to the camera to greet fans watching the live.

This isn’t the first time V has shared his pictures with Tannie on Instagram. After launching his Instagram in December 2021, he posted a picture of himself with the caption “Tan” the following day.

While Kim Tae-hyung remains busy, his parents take care of Yeontan, but whenever he gets free from his busy schedule, he can always be seen spending time with his pet, and their interactions send fans into a frenzy every time.

More about BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung has been busy with commercial photoshoots for the French luxury brand Celine. Last month, he visited the Celine pop-up store as a representative of the brand along with Lisa and the Korean actor Park Bo-gum. He was recently announced as the global ambassador for the brand.

Tae-hyung has also been announced as the brand ambassador for the Indonesian app SimInvest, which deals in investments and mutual funds. Apart from his official activities, he was also spotted hanging out with his friend group, Wooga Squad, which includes Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Peakboy, Park Hyung-shik, and more. The idol was seen celebrating the birthday of his friend Choi Woo-shik along with the group.

He is also appearing in the well-known Korean variety program Jenny’s Kitchen as an intern selling Korean street food in a small town in Mexico along with his friends Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik. The variety program airs every Friday on Prime Video and TVING.

