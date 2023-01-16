"We Love You Taehyung" trends as ARMYs defend BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung after he follows BIGBANG’s T.O.P on Instagram

On January 15, 2023, BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, followed BIGBANG’s T.O.P on Instagram.
The accidental follow backfired on the idol as some online users started spreading malicious and hateful comments about him on social media platforms. Netizens speculated why Kim Tae-hyung followed a person with a history of drug use.
However, not everyone had the same opinion, and many fans came in front to support the idol unconditionally. They also stated that it could have been an accidental follow and that Kim Tae-hyung didn’t intend to follow him in the first place. One fan tweeted:
"Taehyung doesn’t deserve this kind of treatment and kind of people who judged him easily. please leave my man alone. you guys don't deserve him so leave him. WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG #FreeTaehyung"
ARMYs are furious as they call out some netizens on their behavior for criticizing Kim Tae-hyung when he accidentally followed T.O.P
Soon after, BTS' V quickly unfollowed BIGBANG’s T.O.P on Instagram, suggesting that he did not intend to follow him in the first place. His actions could be taken as an accidental follow button or simply a mistake.
However, the reason some netizens were against Kim Tae-hyung following T.O.P is because of the history of the latter. On July 20, 2017, he was sentenced to 10 months of prison after he was found guilty of using marijuana and drugs. The consumption and use of marijuana is illegal in South Korea, which is why many netizens were outraged at the misconduct of the public figure.
With many ARMYs showering their love and support for Kim Tae-hyung, they tweeted that the idol could follow anyone on Twitter since he is liable to do anything. However, some fans within the fandom thought differently and started criticizing his actions.
ARMYs were annoyed and frustrated with the way some people who claimed to be fans of BTS and V spread negative messages. Some of them later deleted or deactivated their Twitter accounts after receiving backlash from them.
It is no secret that ARMYs are protective of BTS and its members. They are always there to support and protect their idols, which is why they took the initiative to tell other fans that it is V's life and he can do whatever he wants. Moreover, the same ARMYs also warned the others about staying within one's own limits.
Fans also used the hashtag #FreeTaehyung to remind everyone that he has the right to be free, even if he is an idol. Moreover, ARMYs stated how V has helped his fans and showed kindness on more than one occasion.
BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung previously followed BLACKPINK’s Jennie by mistake
Previously, when V was new to Instagram, he mistakenly followed BLACKPINK’s Jennie. This event led to speculations about the two idols dating each other. Surprisingly, many fans from both sides supported the two singers, while the other half of the fandom denied any false rumors about them.
However, Kim Tae-hyung took to Weverse and explained to his fans that he accidentally followed her while going through the recommendations page. He also added that IG is a scary app and that it should remove the recommendations page.
Fans are now eagerly awaiting Kim Tae-hyung's highly-anticipated solo album, which he is set to release before his mandatory military conscription. At the same time, ARMYs are also preparing themselves to bid goodbye to him when he enlists in the military next year.