“BTS is a living legends”: ARMYs rejoice as the group wins GDA’s Album of the Year Daesang for the sixth year in a row

On January 7, 2023, BTS won the Album of the Year Daesang for the sixth consecutive year at the 37th yearly Golden Disc Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand. The group not only snagged the Grand Prize but also took home multiple awards from the award ceremony.
The 37th Golden Disc Awards is an annual music awards ceremony in South Korea, known for honoring the achievements of the music industry. The award initially started with the prospect of contributing to and promoting cultural creativity and discovering new artists and talents who contributed to the same.
As the group won the Album of the Year Daesang for the sixth year in a row, ARMYs couldn’t contain their excitement and expressed the same on Twitter. Many also quoted the host for the ceremony while posting their reactions on Twitter:
There was speculation that group member j-hope would perform at the awards ceremony. Some fans also wondered whether the artist would even attend the ceremony at all. However, the idol surprised fans with his appearance at the award show.
BTS member j-hope's speech at the 37th Golden Disc Awards made ARMYs emotional
At the 37th Golden Disc Awards, BTS not only won the Album of the Year Daesang for the sixth consecutive year, but also bagged the award for Best Album Bonsang for PROOF, making them the only group ever to take home the latter for the ninth consecutive year.
Apart from the aforementioned awards, the group also took home the award for Tik Tok Most Popular Artist. Individual awards were given to j-hope and Suga. The former won the Thai Fans Support with Baoji award, whereas Suga was honored with Best Digital Song Bonsang for his collaboration song, That That, with PSY.
As the BTS members were not present and have been occupied with their individual schedules, j-hope received the awards on behalf of the group and delivered heartfelt speeches at the 37th Golden Disc Awards, where he mentioned that the group was recently reunited but Jin wasn’t present because of his enlistment.
While giving a speech for the Album of the Year Daesang for their recently released album PROOF, j-hope said:
“This is off-topic but yesterday, The BTS members aside from Jin, who enlisted, had a drink together. We got together for the first time in a while and we could not have been happier. It was extremely great and we truly felt happy. I look forward to the moment when the BTS members can come together and be on this stage together.”
He further thanked ARMYs for their immense support:
“Anyways, this Daesang is indeed meaningful. It is an award that our members and ARMYs won together. So, congratulations too, you’ve worked hard, and I love you. Happy New Year! Have a great 2023!”
During the speech, j-hope also mentioned the leader of BTS, RM, and said:
“ARMY, I’m here again to give an acceptance speech as a BTS member. I think its not easy to give a speech to represent the whole team with that, I feel immense respect for our leader and my friend RM.”
ARMYs celebrate the group’s grand win
As soon as the K-pop group won accolades at the 37th Golden Disc Awards, ARMYs started posting about how proud and happy they were, and congratulated the septet for achieving these milestones.
Fans were also elated and emotional after hearing the j-hope's speech and cheered for him by chanting his name at the award ceremony.
Thanks to the host of the ceremony, who deemed the boy band "living legends," phrases such as "BTS LIVING LEGENDS" and "BTS IS THE STANDARD" began trending on Twitter.
The group members are currently occupied with their individual activities, as they have decided to enlist in the military and reunite again as a group in 2025. The oldest member, Kim Seok-jin, left for his military service on December 13, 2022. Meanwhile, it has been reported that RM will soon follow.