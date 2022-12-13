BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung astonishes fans with his unexpected arrival at Incheon Airport

Kim Tae-hyung was spotted arriving at South Korea’s Incheon Airport on December 12 following his private overseas schedule. His unexpected return has caused a stir among ARMY’s, who were astonished to see him back.

The news of his arrival was apparently reported by the Korean media company, Dispatch.

ARMY’s haven’t received any updates about Kim Tae-hyung in the past few weeks and his last major schedule was when he returned from Paris three weeks ago. Though there have been rumors of him filming overseas, his activities haven't been confirmed.

As a result, when Dispatch reported that the idol was back in South Korea, ARMY’s could not contain their overwhelming emotions.

When Kim Tae-hyung arrived at the airport, it was not crowded since nobody had any clue of his arrival, and he could safely make his way towards the airport exit.

Kim Tae-hyung greeted reporters and fans present at the airport

Kim Tae-hyung, who was with his personal security, greeted the reporters and staff present at the airport.

ARMY’s particularly appreciated the idol's fashion sense. They stated that while he was wearing a simple winter outfit, he still made the airport look like a ramp.

While exiting the airport, the idol danced a little and made a quick dash to the car. He even waved back at the reporters and fans present at the scene.

It has been reported that the idol arrived early to see off his fellow BTS member Jin, who is about to enlist in the military on December 13.

ARYMY’s shared different reactions upon the arrival of the idol and posted thoughtful tweets for his safe return to South Korea.

Here are some of the fans' reactions on social media:

Zaisha🔸 @faceofkpopV OMG I LOVE THE OUTFIT! WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG! OMG I LOVE THE OUTFIT! WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG! https://t.co/tk3dVU71cP

Nochu @vampirejeonjk97



Welcome home Kim Taehyung 🤍 Taehyung has safely arrived back to seoul korea.Welcome home Kim Taehyung 🤍 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Taehyung has safely arrived back to seoul korea. Welcome home Kim Taehyung 🤍 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/opsst9Fc6L

⟭⟬𝐊𝐀𝐓⁷☾ military wife🎖|| ia📚 @0610proof_95

Ohh it burns sm🤧.

My Taehyungie is an Angel.after a hectic filming & travel he is just here for his Jin hyung..pls I adore him sm.hoping to get a OT7 SELCA/ LIVE twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @archivefortae Im in tears🥺 Taehyung come back early to Korea for his seokjin hyung..he said "Im here to see Seokjin hyung off"Ohh it burns sm🤧.My Taehyungie is an Angel.after a hectic filming & travel he is just here for his Jin hyung..pls I adore him sm.hoping to get a OT7 SELCA/ LIVE @archivefortae Im in tears🥺 Taehyung come back early to Korea for his seokjin hyung..he said "Im here to see Seokjin hyung off"Ohh it burns sm🤧.My Taehyungie is an Angel.after a hectic filming & travel he is just here for his Jin hyung..pls I adore him sm.hoping to get a OT7 SELCA/ LIVE😭😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BGxcDJdq4V

ICON OF AN ERA V 😌 @KTH_SUPREME Taehyung has cut short his shoot of seojin’s and came back all the way from Mexico to Seoul in order to send Jin off 🥺, he’s one of his kind Taehyung has cut short his shoot of seojin’s and came back all the way from Mexico to Seoul in order to send Jin off 🥺, he’s one of his kind https://t.co/67IoOqChnC

𝙳𝙸𝙽𝙳𝙰 (kia) | INDIGO 💙 @seokjinieluvz



'BTS' V finished his overseas schedule and arrived at Incheon International Airport from Mexico



Taehyung came back early to Korea after a hectic filming & travel just to send Jin off ~ 🥺🤍



WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG



#V #BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt



[221212]'BTS' V finished his overseas schedule and arrived at Incheon International Airport from MexicoTaehyung came back early to Korea after a hectic filming & travel just to send Jin off ~ 🥺🤍WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG [221212]'BTS' V finished his overseas schedule and arrived at Incheon International Airport from Mexico Taehyung came back early to Korea after a hectic filming & travel just to send Jin off ~ 🥺🤍WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG#V #BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twthttps://t.co/Su2OlgWLNq

In brief, about Kim Tae-hyung

Kim Tae-hyung, popularly known by his stage name V, is one of the most prominent personalities in South Korea. He was recently crowned the most handsome face in K-pop in 2022.

Apart from his outstanding looks, he is one of the main vocalists of BTS and has charmed the audience with his solo tracks such as Singularity, Stigma, Scenery, Winter Bear, and many others.

He has also done songs including Sweet Night and Christmas Tree for Korean Dramas such as Itaewon Class and Our Beloved Summer.

V is also a great actor, as reiterated by his fans a million times. He made his debut as an actor back in 2016 with the historical drama Hwarang. He acted alongside Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, Choi Min-hoo, and many others.

Subsequently, he developed a close bond with his co-stars, and fans named them, the Woong Squad.

He also collaborated with fellow BTS member Jin to compose and sing an OST for his first drama, Hwarang. The song It’s Definitely You won many awards.

With BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung making his return to South Korea and Jin’s enlistment day approaching, fans want an Ot7 selca. Sooner or later, every member of BTS will join their military service and this could be the last time their fans could see all of the members together.

Poll : 0 votes