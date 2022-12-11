BTS' Jin reveals shaved head ahead of his military enlistment

On December 11, BTS’ Jin uploaded a photo of himself on the Weverse app, revealing his shaved head ahead of his military enlistment. In the photo, the idol is seen with a light smile, and he seems to be happy with the haircut. The BTS member uploaded the photo with a caption, stating:
“kekekekeke it's cuter than what I thought.”
K-media outlets have reported that the idol is expected to enlist by December 13, 2022. However, Jin’s agency responded to the news with a statement saying that they couldn't confirm the details at the time and asked for fans' understanding and cooperation.
However, the idol seems to have responded to the news with a contrasting statement on Weverse that translates to:
“There’s the news that I didn’t want to see, but ARMY cannot come to the boot camp, as it could be dangerous and it will be crowded. ARMY I love you.”
The statement somewhat confirmed the credibility of the news that the BTS member will soon bid goodbye to ARMYs to join the military.
Fans were sad as soon as they saw their beloved idol's shaved head and took to social media to share their thoughts on the same.
“We got buzzcut Jin selca”: Fans express themselves on social media
ARMYs are expressing their mixed feelings about the new photo on social media. While some fans have posted that the the idol looked handsome and could pull off any hairstyle, others have expressed their sadness at having to bid farewell to the idol for the next two years.
An ARMY posted on Instagram:
“Everyone wake up we got buzzcut kim seokjin selca and this is actually happening.”
Meanwhile, worried fans are even posting edited photos, reminding the idol to wear warm clothes to protect himself from the harsh weather.
BTS' Jin is a man of many talents
Kim Seok-jin is one of the most prominent personalities in South Korea, who debuted with the K-pop band BTS in 2013. Along with the group, the idol has since gone on to win fans globally with his sincerity, hard work, charming personality, and mesmerizing vocals.
The BTS member has composed and sung three solo tracks, namely Awake, Epiphany, and Moon. He recently released his first ever solo track, The Astronaut, which was written by Coldplay. The song was a gift to ARMYs before he joined his military service. The idol performed his solo track The Astronaut for the first time in Argentina along with Coldplay.
Following his concert with Coldplay, BTS' Jin appeared in several variety shows, presenting ARMYs with a dynamic range of content. He appeared on My Alcohol Diary, a YouTube show hosted by Lee Young-ji and even invited his celebrity friend, chef Baek Jong-won, to his own show, The Drunken Truth, where the two spent time drinking and talking about a variety of topics.
The idol was recently spotted with long hair at T-ARA's Jiyeon’s wedding, which left ARMYs wondering when the idol will shave his head for the military enlistment.
ARMYs soon got their answer when he posted and revealed his shaved head on Weverse on December 11.
As the idol's enlistment day approaches, the South Korean military authority has strengthened security measures to ensure the safety of Jin and his fans at the time of his arrival at the training center.
The idol has also updated his Weverse display picture to the one he shared of his shaved head.