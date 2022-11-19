Fans celebrate as BTS’ Jin scores his first No. 1 position in November 2022 boy group member brand reputation rankings

Twitter has once again become a place of celebration as ARMYs congratulated BTS’ Jin for ranking No. 1 in the November 2022 boy group member brand reputation rankings.

On November 19, 2022, the Korea Business Research Institute (KBRI) released a list of this month’s top 30 idols who created quite the buzz on the internet. The duration taken into consideration is from October 19 to November 19.

Three BTS members took up positions in the top 5 ranks, solidifying their status as one of the most desired K-pop idols in South Korea. While Jimin and Jung Kook maintained their long-standing ranking of staying in the top 5, BTS’ Jin topped the list for the first time this year.

JIN SUPREMACIST @tangJINjaemx



#1. JIN - 6,436,711 points



Congratulations Male Idol Individual 'Brand Reputation' rankings for the month of November 2022:#1. JIN - 6,436,711 pointsCongratulations #JIN !! 🥳 Male Idol Individual 'Brand Reputation' rankings for the month of November 2022:#1. JIN - 6,436,711 pointsCongratulations #JIN!! 🥳🎉 https://t.co/m5H01lxtGA

BTS’ Jin, Jimin, and KANGDANIEL make the top 3 of November 2022 boy group member brand reputation rankings; ARMYs celebrate

The brand reputation rankings released by KBRI are determined through an analysis of media coverage, consumer participation, communication, and community awareness. These rankings are released for several categories, including male and female idol groups.

The November 2022 boy group member brand reputation rankings revealed BTS’ Jin as the highest top-ranked idol with over six million index points. The Astronaut singer has had an incredible run as part of his solo debut promotions.

From featuring in classic variety shows to creating his own short series with celebrity chef Baek Jong-won, the 29-year-old singer's first place in the brand reputation ranking list is not surprising. This is also considering that his enlistment news has created major headlines worldwide.

BTS’ Jin's brand reputation index was 6,436,711. In the analysis, the eldest BTS member’s top-ranking keywords were “The Astronaut” and “enlistment.” Meanwhile, the highest-ranking terms were “No.1,” “release,” and “enlist.” Take a look at some of fans' reactions celebrating the news.

star_jin @nightstar1201 Twitter Trending am11:05

#2 Seokjina Congratulations on winning 1st in brand reputation

#석지나_브평1위_축하해

🥳

#TheAstronaut #JIN KoreanTwitter Trending am11:05#2 Seokjina Congratulations on winning 1st in brand reputation #방탄소년단진 @bts_twt Korean 🇰🇷 Twitter Trending am11:05#2 Seokjina Congratulations on winning 1st in brand reputation#석지나_브평1위_축하해🥳#TheAstronaut #JIN #방탄소년단진 @bts_twt https://t.co/jWOgp6Sfr2

Seokjinism - THE ASTRONAUT 👩‍🚀 @seokjinism1 last time, when #Jin was number 1 on Brand reputation was when Super Tuna was released. And now when #TheAstronaut was released. Everytime he releases his music, so much hype is created! All this when he himself did not do a lot of promotions for his music - organic musician last time, when #Jin was number 1 on Brand reputation was when Super Tuna was released. And now when #TheAstronaut was released. Everytime he releases his music, so much hype is created! All this when he himself did not do a lot of promotions for his music - organic musician 🔥

⟭⟬Jjwan89⁷⟬⟭💜🐹The Astronaut🧑🏼‍🚀 @crilmhea_89

I jz hope he know how much he is appreciated not bcoz of his visual but bcoz of his artistry,he's a mutitalented artist.his music is so damn good.i hope he knows that he so much well loved.And i hope he will nvr ever doubt it. He is good at everything. @seokjinism1 Bcoz he holds that POWER!I jz hope he know how much he is appreciated not bcoz of his visual but bcoz of his artistry,he's a mutitalented artist.his music is so damn good.i hope he knows that he so much well loved.And i hope he will nvr ever doubt it. He is good at everything. @seokjinism1 Bcoz he holds that POWER!🔥I jz hope he know how much he is appreciated not bcoz of his visual but bcoz of his artistry,he's a mutitalented artist.his music is so damn good.i hope he knows that he so much well loved.And i hope he will nvr ever doubt it. He is good at everything.

Jin Kim @j1ng_k1m JIN IS NUMBER 1 ON NOVEMBER MALE BRAND RANKING REPUTATION!!!



CONGRATULATIONS JIN!! JIN IS NUMBER 1 ON NOVEMBER MALE BRAND RANKING REPUTATION!!!CONGRATULATIONS JIN!! https://t.co/cNzcgoztSq

BTS’ Jimin stood at rank two with a reputation index of 6,164,948. This is the first time the Filter singer has dropped to the second position after sitting at the No. 1 position for 45 non-consecutive months. The highest-ranking keywords for him included “birthday,” “ARMY” and “Twitter” while the highest-ranking related terms were “congratulate,” “tweet,” and “all-kill.”

KANGDANIEL, who is currently promoting his repackaged album RETOLD, ranked third in the November 2022 brand reputation rankings. His total index score was 5,903,575. While BTS member Jung Kook ranked fourth on the list with a 5,761,641 index score, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo wrapped up the top five with a 4,997,134 index score.

Take a look at the top 10 idols for the November 2022 boy group member brand reputation rankings:

BTS' Jin BTS' Jimin KANGDANIEL BTS' Jung Kook ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo BTS' V SF9's Chani BTS' SUGA BTS' RM Park Ji-hoon (WANNA ONE)

In other news, BTS’ Jung Kook has a massive solo activity lined up, albeit marred by criticisms. He will be releasing a soundtrack titled Dreamers for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and performing the same in its opening ceremony on November 20, 2022. The song is scheduled for release on the same day.

Poll : 0 votes