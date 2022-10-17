BTS’ Jimin leads the Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Index for the 45th time

BTS’ sensational vocalist Jimin has topped the October edition of individual members of Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings issued by the Korean Business Research Institute. This is the idol's 45th non-consecutive month of accomplishing this enormous feat.

The Korean Business Research Institute publishes a monthly edition of a number of Brand Reputation rankings, one of which includes individual members of popular K-Pop Boy bands.

The rankings of 703 idols in boy groups are determined by collecting and analyzing large amounts of data between September 15 and October 15 based on the idol's consumer involvement, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indices.

BTS’ Jimin maintains streak as the most popular K-Pop idol

BTS' star dancer not only dominated the Brand reputation rankings in October, but he did so with a staggering reputation index of 5,618,402. The group's main dancer's index is 6,13,164 for participation, 578,210 for media, a whopping 2,418,810 for communication, and 2,008,217 for community.

The Yet To Come artist saw a 4.71 percent increase in his brand reputation index in October compared to September, when he had an index of 5,365,458.

Jimin's keyword research revealed that the phrases "birthday," "ARMY," and "Twitter" were among his most frequently used words and phrases, as were the related terms "congratulate," "tweet," and "all-kill." Furthermore, according to BTS's Mochi's positivity-negativity analysis, 90.84% of the responses were positive.

Jimin is currently working on his solo album during the group's current hiatus. Over the last two months, the artist has been seen with several iconic producers and artists, raising expectations for the idol's solo album.

BTS’ Jungkook closely follows team-mate in the Boy Band Members Brand Reputation Rankings

BTS' Maknae Jungkook has risen a couple of ranks to become the second most popular K-Pop boy band idol after Jimin.

Jungkook received an overall brand reputation index of 4,853,959 in this month's rankings, with sub-indices of 271,557 for participation, 253,974 for media, 1,267,131 for communication, and 1,661,297 for the community. His brand reputation index has increased by 33% this month compared to September, when it was 3,649,542.

Closing the top three, is ASTRO’s heartthrob Cha Eun-Woo, who slipped a place to rank third. In October, Chan Eun Woo's brand reputation was 4,172,099. The total includes 1,128,118 for participation, 1,013,234 for media, 1,077,871 for communication, and 952,877 for community.

Compared to the True Beauty star's brand reputation index of 4,539,716 in September, his current value represents an 8.10 percent drop.

