BLACKPINK’s Jennie beats Lisa by a margin to rank first on October Girl Group Member Brand Reputation rankings

BLACKPINK’s Jennie beats Lisa by a margin to top this month’s Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings.

The SOLO singer ranked first yet again with a brand reputation index of 4,128,395 for October. Meanwhile, the LALISA singer climbed up to cement her place in the second spot with a brand reputation index of 3,320,107.

BLACKPINK member Jennie’s brand value index dropped by 18.41 percent and yet she maintained her number one rankings, while Lisa’s brand value index also dropped 10.41 percent, yet rose all the way to the second spot from her previously held the seventh spot.

The rankings were determined by the Korean Business Research Institute with data collected from September 16 to October 16 through extensive research on various factors.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie leads with 84.05 percent positive reactions

BLACKPINK’s Jennie leads the October girl group member rankings with 84.05 percent positive rankings. “Porsche”, “icon” and “Instagram” were her highest-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis, while her highest-ranking related terms included “perfect,” “lethal,” and “design.”

This is due to her recent brand commitments with global brands Porsche and Chanel, for which she is an ambassador. BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently featured in Porsche’s new campaign titled Taycan 4S Cross Turismo for Jennie Ruby Jane.

She designed a custom-made Porsche as well with her signature cloud-themed Jennie Ruby Jane logo to showcase her incredible eye for design at Sonderwunsch Hall in Seoul, the luxury automobile brand’s bespoke program which allows their celebrity clients to design their own Porsche.

She also has a solid 70.9 million followers on Instagram, with every post of hers earning huge engagement from fans.

BLINKs are excited and happy for BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

BLACKPINK’s remaining members Jisoo and Rosé also sealed their spots in the top 10 of the October Girl Group Member Brand Reputation rankings. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo ranked fourth, while Rosé ranked ninth.

Finally, NewJeans’ Minji, Haerin, Hanni and Hyein settled for the third, fifth, sixth, and seventh spots on the aforementioned rankings list for October.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie performed her “unreleased song” in the group’s Seoul concert

BLACKPINK member Jennie her new unreleased song at the first concert of their global world tour. While there is some confusion regarding the song title Dancing in the Moonlight or You and Me, the song has generated lively buzz online.

This could potentially mark her solo comeback after releasing her popular solo track, SOLO, back in 2018. BLACKPINK member Jennie was also the first member of the group to debut solo, Rosé and Lisa made their solo debuts with single albums R and LALISA recently. Jisoo made her acting debut last year with the K-drama Snowdrop.

BLACKPINK member Jennie revealed she wanted to surprise BLINKs in a big way and hopes to release the song at the right time.

BLACKPINK opened their BORN PINK World Tour on October 15 in Seoul. The group plans to go globe-trotting in the U.S. and Europe and continue their tour until the summer of next year.

