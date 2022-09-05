ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo to star in a quirky fantasy drama about dogs

Cha Eun-woo is coming back with a new drama, and fans are quite stoked about it. On September 5, it was reported that Cha Eun-woo will be starring in an upcoming drama, A Good Day to be a Dog, which is the working title of the series and has not been finalized yet. A Good Day to be a Dog has been confirmed to begin filming in October.

The drama is based on an eponymous webtoon and is described as a fantasy rom-com where a woman, Han Hae-na, transforms into a dog every time she kisses a man. However, this is not the singular twist in her story. Interestingly, the only way her curse can be undone is if she kisses a man who is genuinely afraid of dogs. It is anticipated that Cha Eun-woo will be playing the role of the man who will save her from the curse.

ASTRO🌟아스트로💜

newsen.com/news_view.php?…

As confirmed in his fan meet on Sat, he has been selected as the lead in the webtoon-based drama "A Good Day to be a Dog" 오늘도 사랑스럽개, a fantasy romance drama scheduled to start filming in October

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo has a tragic past with dogs in the upcoming drama Good Day to be a Dog

Cha Eun-woo will be taking on the role of the male lead, Jin Seo-won, who is terrified of dogs due to a past traumatic event he has no memory of anymore.

Jin Seo-won has spent his entire life hiding his pain behind a cool and aloof exterior. However, his life changes when he meets the female protagonist. It is expected that a considerable part of the story will revolve around how Jin Seo-won navigates his relationship with the female lead whose curse turns her into a dog when she kisses a man. Fans are curious to find out how Cha Eun-woo’s character will cure his lady love of her curse.

Cha Eun-woo's fans take to Twitter to express their delight

Fans of the K-pop star are super excited about his much-awaited comeback to K-dramas and have taken to social media to express their excitement. Check out some of their responses below:

🥹

We will see king eunwoo in another drama

ACTOR CHA EUNWOO COMING SOON

I'm so happy and excited!! I miss actor cha and seeing him again in this drama... I already want to see him... it will be a BOM

We will see king eunwoo in another drama

ACTOR CHA EUNWOO COMING SOON

The K-pop singer's fans agree that the ASTRO member's resemblance to the webtoon is uncanny, and it is a sign of perfect casting.

K-drama fans have missed watching the actor on screen and are very happy to have him back in a lead role.

Love to know who the FL will be. She will have to have a big personality and great comedic skills to pull this off. Just my opinion.

The singer last starred in the drama True Beauty as Lee Su-ho alongside Moon Ga-young and Hwang In-yeop. He played the role of a handsome “tsundere” who is good at everything but is lonely at heart. He falls in love with the “true beauty” Im Ju-kyung who helps him overcome his past trauma.

The ASTRO star has also signed the drama Island, which is a fantasy-action drama set on Jeju Island where three people have been assigned to fight against an evil entity that is trying to destroy the world. Cha Eun-woo will star alongside Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, and Sung Joon in Island, which is scheduled to air sometime in 2023.

Cha Eun-woo successfully wraps his amazing Asia Tour

The True Beauty star has successfully wrapped up his solo fan meeting tour which spanned across Asia. The last stop of the fan meeting “2022 Just One 10 Minute 'Starry Caravan'” was on September 3 in Seoul.

He performed his best solo songs that included First Love, Love So Fine, Aloha, Focus On Me, Don’t Cry My Love, and finally, When You're Gone, for which he performed the piano rendition live for fans present at the event.

The True Beauty star had some wonderful words to say to his fans as well:

"It's a pity to think about how this is the final stop. I've been very grateful for performing on the tour, and I want to say thank you again for being by my side. Let's meet again in a bigger place. If you're by my side, I'll always be by you."

There is no word on the casting of the female lead by the producers of the drama, A Good Day to be a Dog. Let us know your choice for the actress opposite the ASTRO star in the comments!

