Cha Eun-woo might make his Hollywood debut with “K-Pop: Lost in America” alongside Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is going places, and very soon, he might be making his Hollywood debut!

On July 1, StarNews reported that, according to industry insiders, Cha Eun-woo was in talks to play the lead in the new Hollywood film K-pop: Lost in America, alongside Hollywood stars Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton.

It is also said that he had even cleared part of his schedule for the second half of 2022 in order to prepare for filming. Cha Eun-woo’s label Fantagio confirmed that the singer-actor received a casting offer and is positively going through it.

The film will be produced by the Korean company CJ ENM Vice Chairman Lee Mi-kyung. The script for the movie is written by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, with a current draft by Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah.

The film is directed by Yoon Je-kyun, known for directing 1st Street, Haeundae, Quick, and Ode to My Father fame.

Cha Eun-woo has been approached to play the role of a K-pop boy group member in K-Pop: Lost in America

The film, which was announced last year for a 2023 release, revolves around a K-pop boy group that finds themselves stranded in Texas just days before their global debut tour kicks off at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

They are stranded without their phones, no money, and no transportation. The idol group must overcome a series of “crazy obstacles” in order to make it to New York City in time for their U.S. debut.

Last year, the film’s producers Linda Obst who produced Matthew McConaughey's Interstellar, and Miky Lee of Parasite fame, stated that they planned to cast actual K-pop stars in the movie.

According to an exclusive report by Deadline, Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton have both been cast in the new Hollywood film K-Pop: Lost in America, which is expected to begin filming this fall.

It is also interesting to note that actor Charles Melton, who has acted in Riverdale and American Horror Stories, is half-Korean and has spent a few years living in Korea as well.

Naturally, AROHAs (ASTRO’s fandom) are super excited at the prospect of their beloved Cha Eun-woo making his Hollywood debut!

Known as a “Face Genius” by the media, the handsome idol is blessed with great looks and abundant talent and has proven himself as an actor, and fans are certain that he will do wonders in his debut Hollywood film, should he accept the offer.

More about Cha Eun-woo

There is no doubt that Cha Eun-woo is one of the brightest stars in the world of K-pop! The talented idol-actor debuted with the K-pop boy group ASTRO in 2016.

He debuted as an actor with a minor role in the film My Brilliant Life and made his K-drama debut with Hit The Top.

Subsequently, he has acted in K-dramas like My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, True Beauty, Sweet Revenge, Top Management and has been cast in the upcoming drama Island.

He also has a major role in the upcoming Korean film Decibel and will act alongside Lee Jong-suk, Kim Rae-won and Lee Min-ki.

If he accepts the CJ ENM offer, K-Pop: Lost in America will mark his Hollywood debut.

