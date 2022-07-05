Cha Eun-woo’s luxury jewelry pictorial becomes all the rage online

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo recently had a pictorial with W Korea, modeling for high-end Paris fashion brand, Chaumet. The 25-year-old singer-actor flaunted his physique and arm muscles in a sleeveless outfit, bowling over fans with the photoshoot.

The ASTRO member's photos trended on a popular South Korean online forum, with fans complimenting the idol for his looks. More than luxury jewelry, fans focused on the idol-actor's charms, as he could easily carry off the accessories, making it even more appealing.

"Your face is already jewelry": Fans go berserk over Cha Eun-woo's latest photoshoot

A few days ago, W Korea posted photos with ASTRO member and True Beauty actor Cha Eun-woo. Standing tall at 183 cm, the idol flaunted his muscles and visuals while modeling for Chaumet, a high-end fashion brand. Though he wore elegant rings, earrings, pendants, and bracelets, he shined brighter than the jewelry for Korean netizens.

The pictures made it to theqoo, a popular South Korean forum, where netizens gushed over the 25-year-old’s beauty. Many commented that they only saw the idol’s face and did not even notice the jewelry. Some also complimented his physique, saying that it was unbelievable to have both great looks and a great body.

One comment stated that the True Beauty actor did not need jewelry, as his face was one, while others kept on parroting that they could not look away from the pictures.

Take a look at some of the comments below.

Comments on theqoo post about Cha Eun-woo's pictorial (Image via @yellowtomato14/Twitter)

K-netizens' English translated comments on the W Korea pictorial (Images via theqoo)

W Korea and Chaumet also offered selfie photo booth concept photos, fans raved over the idol’s selfie concept behind-the-scenes videos.

AllAboutKdrama @kdramauniverse_ ASTRO #ChaEunWoo with Chaumet for W Korea July Issue selfie booth ASTRO #ChaEunWoo with Chaumet for W Korea July Issue selfie booth✨ https://t.co/kOMjkz7FXg

Kai✨ofStarsandStarryRoads⭐️ @chaeunwoo_usa I’ve lost all my words



CHAEUNWOO FOR W KOREA I’ve lost all my wordsCHAEUNWOO FOR W KOREA 🔥🔥🔥 I’ve lost all my words 🔥🔥🔥CHAEUNWOO FOR W KOREA https://t.co/iwe8oVfZFw

Georgine_chacha @Georgine_chacha

#CHAEUNWOO #차은우 #WKorea I have a new best friend… and her name is W Korea. I love you for this, bestie! I have a new best friend… and her name is W Korea. I love you for this, bestie!#CHAEUNWOO #차은우 #WKorea https://t.co/6S6tCiTkCz

Cha Eun-woo knows how to offer fans a new look every time he sees them, and tries to keep his core aesthetic intact. In a past interview with Vogue Korea, the idol-actor shared that he likes to experiment with eye makeup, but keeps his lips “dewy.”

“On stage, I try various eye makeup looks based on the concept of the performance, but personally, I like a more natural look. By the way, the finish of lips should always be dewy.”

Recent updates of the ASTRO member

The 25-year-old idol was in the news recently for his first potential Hollywood project. On July 1, Deadline reported that Cha Eun-woo was in discussions to play the lead for an upcoming movie. Hours later, Fantagio, the idol’s agency, confirmed that he had received an offer and “was positively reviewing” it, although they did not reveal anything else.

The movie, titled K-pop: Lost in America, also includes Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson and Riverdale actor Charles Melton, reported Deadline.

K-pop: Lost in America will be about an idol group that gets stranded in Texas with no means of communication, with their impending global debut awaiting them in New York.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far