"Don't just blindly support": BTS' Jung Kook, HYBE under fire for performing at FIFA World Cup in Qatar

BTS' Jung Kook and HYBE are in hot water as criticisms against their decision to perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony have increased. Fans of the group, known as ARMY, voiced their opinions that they would not be able to support a 3-minute song after knowing about the rampant violations of human rights issues in Qatar.
While many supported Jung Kook and celebrated his solo stage stage, a part of the fandom grew increasingly wary of the same. To them, both the agency and the artist are being hypocritical to their views, particularly the ideas that they gave a heartfelt, impactful speech at the United Nations (UN).
One fan even called them out and asked whether all the talks about human rights at the UN were "performative after all."
BTS’ Jung Kook reaches Qatar, major part of the ARMY fandom “disappointed” by his and agency’s decision
BTS’ Jung Kook might have the media and fans celebrating his upcoming participation at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, but many are also vehemently against it. Although some loyal fans claimed that the K-pop idol was getting hate because of his success, in reality, the FIFA event has been facing rising criticism from celebrities, politicians, and activists.
Some ARMYs who are up-to-date with the human rights and corruption issues surrounding Qatar expressed that they were “disappointed” by Jung Kook and HYBE. Their reasons were clear: this activity of the Euphoria singer goes against what BTS stands up for. The septet was chosen as the UN’s Goodwill Ambassador in 2018 and has been with them ever since.
Fans also mentioned that one could be both proud and disheartened by the news. The youngest BTS member will be the first ever K-pop act to perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony and even participate in its soundtrack. It is no small feat for a Korean pop idol group, who are now worldwide icons.
ARMYs, on the other hand, believe that this power should be used to call out what is right and wrong. Calls to boycott the FIFA World Cup are increasing day by day due to the organizers selecting Qatar as the venue.
The boycott calls arose due to several factors. There are allegations that Qatar bought votes, the country’s tumbling democracy that opposes LGBTQ+ and migrant construction workers’ rights, and the environmental effects of hosting a World Cup in an AC stadium.
Seoul-based journalist Raphael Rashid posted parallels in the way other celebrities and BTS’ Jung Kook were being treated across the globe. While David Beckham was getting criticized, some people in the ARMY fandom were celebrating the Golden Maknae’s participation.
English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, who was rumored to be performing at the opening ceremony, denied any involvement in the same. She shared that she will support her country's team from afar and will only visit Qatar once it fulfills “all of its human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host.”
Reactions for Jung Kook’s participation are still mixed. Loyal supporters of the ARMY fandom continue to reason and defend the artist’s participation, while others continue attempting to educate them.