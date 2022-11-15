"Don't just blindly support": BTS' Jung Kook, HYBE under fire for performing at FIFA World Cup in Qatar

BTS' Jung Kook and HYBE are in hot water as criticisms against their decision to perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony have increased. Fans of the group, known as ARMY, voiced their opinions that they would not be able to support a 3-minute song after knowing about the rampant violations of human rights issues in Qatar.

While many supported Jung Kook and celebrated his solo stage stage, a part of the fandom grew increasingly wary of the same. To them, both the agency and the artist are being hypocritical to their views, particularly the ideas that they gave a heartfelt, impactful speech at the United Nations (UN).

One fan even called them out and asked whether all the talks about human rights at the UN were "performative after all."

Junnie (taylor’s version)🌻 @Junniejk_ please do some research about why it’s problematic that Jungkook is performing at the world cup and by that supporting it. don’t just blindly support whatever the boys do. so many people have already died for this world cup and the disregard for human rights there is unbelievable please do some research about why it’s problematic that Jungkook is performing at the world cup and by that supporting it. don’t just blindly support whatever the boys do. so many people have already died for this world cup and the disregard for human rights there is unbelievable

BTS’ Jung Kook reaches Qatar, major part of the ARMY fandom “disappointed” by his and agency’s decision

nanna⁷ 💜 @ughminyoongo BTS_official @bts_bighit

Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!



nanna⁷ 💜 @ughminyoongo BTS_official @bts_bighit

Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!

#FIFAWorldCup

Thousands of people died and people are rightly calling for a boycott of this event. The human rights situation in Qatar is abysmal. I was honestly never as disappointed as I am now. There is nothing to be proud of about this.

BTS’ Jung Kook might have the media and fans celebrating his upcoming participation at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, but many are also vehemently against it. Although some loyal fans claimed that the K-pop idol was getting hate because of his success, in reality, the FIFA event has been facing rising criticism from celebrities, politicians, and activists.

Some ARMYs who are up-to-date with the human rights and corruption issues surrounding Qatar expressed that they were “disappointed” by Jung Kook and HYBE. Their reasons were clear: this activity of the Euphoria singer goes against what BTS stands up for. The septet was chosen as the UN’s Goodwill Ambassador in 2018 and has been with them ever since.

r ⁷ @2hobisobi It’s honestly disappointing that jungkook or anyone is performing in Qatar. How can speak at the UN and then go perform for a nation that is so explicitly violating human rights. No amount of exposure should be a trade off for that it just doesn’t make any sense It’s honestly disappointing that jungkook or anyone is performing in Qatar. How can speak at the UN and then go perform for a nation that is so explicitly violating human rights. No amount of exposure should be a trade off for that it just doesn’t make any sense

Rhaenyra Targaryen’s Weave @Rhaenyras_Weave @weishenzone I’m a fan of BTS but find this disgusting. It goes against the whole ‘Love Yourself’ message they spent albums promoting plus the stuff at The UN. Qatar has an atrocious human rights record, treat women like shit and are grotesquely homophobic. Jungkook should know better. @weishenzone I’m a fan of BTS but find this disgusting. It goes against the whole ‘Love Yourself’ message they spent albums promoting plus the stuff at The UN. Qatar has an atrocious human rights record, treat women like shit and are grotesquely homophobic. Jungkook should know better.

^)3 /O.o\ @hasente @TuTialaARMY

JK will draw in many viewers, guarantee attention. That is why it is problematic as an UN ambassador to support a country where no women is free. @BTSChartEgypt Holding a concert is different than performing on a sports stage which is used to further international interests of Qatar.JK will draw in many viewers, guarantee attention. That is why it is problematic as an UN ambassador to support a country where no women is free. @TuTialaARMY @BTSChartEgypt Holding a concert is different than performing on a sports stage which is used to further international interests of Qatar.JK will draw in many viewers, guarantee attention. That is why it is problematic as an UN ambassador to support a country where no women is free.

Fans also mentioned that one could be both proud and disheartened by the news. The youngest BTS member will be the first ever K-pop act to perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony and even participate in its soundtrack. It is no small feat for a Korean pop idol group, who are now worldwide icons.

ARMYs, on the other hand, believe that this power should be used to call out what is right and wrong. Calls to boycott the FIFA World Cup are increasing day by day due to the organizers selecting Qatar as the venue.

S 🧚🏾 @SSadiW8 Tbh being a UN ambassador does not reconcile with performing at the Qatar World Cup. I find it very hard to believe Jungkook and Bighit aren’t aware of the controversy considering it’s front page right now and has been going on for a long time. I think it’s a super weird choice. Tbh being a UN ambassador does not reconcile with performing at the Qatar World Cup. I find it very hard to believe Jungkook and Bighit aren’t aware of the controversy considering it’s front page right now and has been going on for a long time. I think it’s a super weird choice.

katINC⁷ @itsme_katiD @MammaMiafra @bts_bighit I see where you come from. But this is not what I mean. Hybe and JK promote the WC in Qatar by performing there. And that‘s what is problematic. Speaking up for human rights and UN and then promoting the WC in Qatar @MammaMiafra @bts_bighit I see where you come from. But this is not what I mean. Hybe and JK promote the WC in Qatar by performing there. And that‘s what is problematic. Speaking up for human rights and UN and then promoting the WC in Qatar

The boycott calls arose due to several factors. There are allegations that Qatar bought votes, the country’s tumbling democracy that opposes LGBTQ+ and migrant construction workers’ rights, and the environmental effects of hosting a World Cup in an AC stadium.

lara⁷ @minijmins quick reminder that the world cup in qatar is basically a huge tragedy made up of a blatant and total disregard for human rights as well as climate protection, corruption, gender inequality, homophobia and censored media coverage quick reminder that the world cup in qatar is basically a huge tragedy made up of a blatant and total disregard for human rights as well as climate protection, corruption, gender inequality, homophobia and censored media coverage

Human Rights Watch @hrw

trib.al/iMiF94A In Qatar, security forces are arresting and abusing LGBT people. A transgender Qatari woman said security forces arrested her on the street in Doha and beat her until her she bled. “You gays are immoral, so we will be the same to you,” an officer told her. In Qatar, security forces are arresting and abusing LGBT people. A transgender Qatari woman said security forces arrested her on the street in Doha and beat her until her she bled. “You gays are immoral, so we will be the same to you,” an officer told her.trib.al/iMiF94A https://t.co/xVloT9tbZw

Cel⁷ @btsingwith7 BTS_official @bts_bighit

Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!



Cel⁷ @btsingwith7 BTS_official @bts_bighit

Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!

#FIFAWorldCup

This is very disappointing!!! This world cup in Qatar is sustained on deaths and lack of human rights. BTS were ambassadors at the UN and now Jungkook joins this awful event!!! He should have said no to this this is so sad

Mörler @Mrler115

Let me brake it down for you:



Wc in qatar is being criticised in many countries (europe etc) millions of regular viewers will boycott big money loss for the fifa

Unless…



(Thread) I am sick and tired of armys not understanding the issue that’s going on with jungkook 🙄Let me brake it down for you:Wc in qatar is being criticised in many countries (europe etc)millions of regular viewers will boycottbig money loss for the fifaUnless…(Thread) I am sick and tired of armys not understanding the issue that’s going on with jungkook 🙄Let me brake it down for you:Wc in qatar is being criticised in many countries (europe etc) ➡️ millions of regular viewers will boycott ➡️ big money loss for the fifa Unless…(Thread)

Seoul-based journalist Raphael Rashid posted parallels in the way other celebrities and BTS’ Jung Kook were being treated across the globe. While David Beckham was getting criticized, some people in the ARMY fandom were celebrating the Golden Maknae’s participation.

Raphael Rashid @koryodynasty



Jung Kook: "Jung Kook to perform at World Cup"



Twitter (about Jung Kook): OUR PRIDE WE LOVE YOU THE VOICE OF THE WORLD CUP HE'S GOT NOTHING TO DO WITH HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES David Beckham: "Slammed for his role as a paid ambassador at the Qatar World Cup"Jung Kook: "Jung Kook to perform at World Cup"Twitter (about Jung Kook): OUR PRIDEWE LOVE YOUTHE VOICE OF THE WORLD CUPHE'S GOT NOTHING TO DO WITH HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES David Beckham: "Slammed for his role as a paid ambassador at the Qatar World Cup"Jung Kook: "Jung Kook to perform at World Cup"Twitter (about Jung Kook): OUR PRIDE✨ WE LOVE YOU✨ THE VOICE OF THE WORLD CUP ✨ HE'S GOT NOTHING TO DO WITH HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES https://t.co/I45nZTkugW

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, who was rumored to be performing at the opening ceremony, denied any involvement in the same. She shared that she will support her country's team from afar and will only visit Qatar once it fulfills “all of its human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host.”

Reactions for Jung Kook’s participation are still mixed. Loyal supporters of the ARMY fandom continue to reason and defend the artist’s participation, while others continue attempting to educate them.

