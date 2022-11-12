“This is absolutely historical”: Fans rejoice as BTS’ Jung Kook confirmed to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022 

BTS’ Jung Kook will be having one of the biggest stages for his debut solo performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
On November 12, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the Golden Maknae will be performing at the World Cup opening ceremony. He is also a part of the soundtrack for the same.
The news was met with excited chatter on Twitter as words such as “FIFAKOOK,” “MY BABY,” and “Jungkookie” began trending barely half an hour after the announcement.
Besides getting a global stage to open his solo career, the youngest BTS member is also the first K-pop artist to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022- a feat that is deemed "historical" by the ARMY fandom.
ARMY takes a stroll down memory lane to express their immense pride for BTS’ Jung Kook
BTS’ 25-year-old member Jung Kook was given the moniker of Golden Maknae, a term used to describe his all-rounder personality. He has broken multiple records, set new records, sold out cheap and expensive items, and held several historical achievements. Now, he is on the path to creating another record-worthy moment.
The septet’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, revealed that Jung Kook is one of the artists who has lent his voice to the FIFA World Cup soundtrack and will be performing at the opening ceremony. As a representative of the current biggest boy band on the planet, he will be sharing the stage with Shakira and Dua Lipa.
The announcement brought in a flurry of excitement and nostalgia from the fandom. ARMYs shared the first ever audition of the youngest BTS member with captions expressing their pride in the little boy’s success. Jung Kook’s first audition was in 2011, when he went for Mnet's Superstar K auditions in Daegu at the age of 14.
Other clips of the Euphoria singer in his teenage years were also posted. While one clip captured the newly-debuted singer being all confused in a room full of people, another clip saw the same boy getting shy when he noticed someone recording him.
Fans left no stone unturned to express their support for the Euphoria singer. They were also proud to see the leveled-up promotions and activities of each BTS member.
One fan pointed out how grand each member’s solo debut has been since j-hope’s solo debut performance was at Lollapalooza. While Jin performed The Astronaut in front of over 70k people with Coldplay, RM is set to have a possible grand debut (only teasers for Indigo are out yet) to his name. However, Jung Kook is also not far behind since he will get to perform on a massive stage.
Rumors about BTS performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony have been going the rounds for over a month. However, the official statement suggests that it would only be possible with the Euphoria singer rater than the septet.
Meanwhile, some reports state that Jung Kook’s FIFA World Cup soundtrack will be released on November 20, 2022. BIGHIT MUSIC is yet to announce any details regarding the same yet. The Golden Maknae is also rumored to release his solo debut album next year.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place in Qatar starting on November 20 and will continue till December 18.