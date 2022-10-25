“Jungkookie” trends on Twitter as ARMYs are delighted to spot BTS' Jung Kook in Qatar

On October 24, BTS’ Jung Kook surprised fans when he was spotted at the airport. It was revealed that the group’s youngest member was heading to Qatar for solo promotions.

Jung Kook was seen dressed in a comfy black outfit with long uncombed hair, with glasses and coffee in hand. He was greeted at the airport with cheers from fans waiting for him.

After waiting for over 24 hours, ARMYs got a little more glimpse of what Jung Kook was up to. “Jungkookie” and “Qatar” took over worldwide Twitter trends as fans spotted the BTS member dressed in a shiny white outfit, wandering the streets of Qatar with his bodyguards in tow.

BTS fans were delighted to spot Jung Kook and took to social media to share their reactions.

BTS fans guess what Jung Kook must be up to in Qatar

Dira ⟭⟬The Astronaut👨‍🚀 @itsOT7paprika Jungkookie at Qatar as prince Charming. Omg he looks so gorgeous Jungkookie at Qatar as prince Charming. Omg he looks so gorgeous😍✨❤ https://t.co/R9QFZ6TBua

In June at BTS’ Festa dinner, members announced they will be taking a break from group activities to embark upon their solo activities. On October 15, the members came together to perform at their global concert in Busan’s Asiad Stadium to help South Korea win the bid for the 2030 World Expo.

Members have been busy with their own promotional schedules in addition to the group announcing that they will be enlisting in the military and fulfilling their mandatory service.

Fans are guessing what this is about as there is no definite news about it. Is it a song recording, a promotional video, or some Korea x Qatar collaboration?

Doha News @dohanews



🕺 BTS star Jugkook has been spotted dancing in Qatar.



Could this be part of a music video shoot? What is he up to?🕺 BTS star Jugkook has been spotted dancing in Qatar.Could this be part of a music video shoot? What is he up to?🕺 BTS star Jugkook has been spotted dancing in Qatar. 🎥 Could this be part of a music video shoot? https://t.co/WIyXs81Z69

According to fans, Jung Kook looked like a “prince charming” in a sparkling white jacket, white t-shirt, and black trousers.

Jungkook.97 @idktwitername_



Our Jungkookie in Qatar

#jungkook #JungkookInQatar #bts #augustD #MAMA2022 Always proud of BTS, the way they respect and love people irrespective of their religions, caste, gender, color. They are perfect definitions of THERE IS NO NEXT BTS 🥹🤩Our Jungkookie in Qatar Always proud of BTS, the way they respect and love people irrespective of their religions, caste, gender, color. They are perfect definitions of THERE IS NO NEXT BTS 🥹🤩Our Jungkookie in Qatar 💜#jungkook #JungkookInQatar #bts #augustD #MAMA2022 https://t.co/0mUmAWC2Lj

Most fans are convinced it is related to the upcoming FIFA World Cup being held in Qatar. BTS released a promotional song, Yet to Come, a British rock remix for the Goal of the Century World Cup Campaign.

There are rumors that BTS may perform at Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony and going by his recent appearance, it can be attributed to promotional activity as well.

According to some ARMY accounts, Jung Kook spent some time interacting with fans, posing for pictures, and signing autographs.

JUNGKOOK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋♍️ @Daily_JKUpdate 🏼 🏼



JUNGKOOK IN QATAR! OMG!?? Can’t wait for whatever is this they are filmingJUNGKOOK IN QATAR! OMG!?? Can’t wait for whatever is this they are filming 😭👏🏼👍🏼JUNGKOOK IN QATAR! https://t.co/8cvL7TIfro

Later in the day, fans spotted him at Qatar airport after wrapping up his work, presumably with some brief amount of work.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony will take place on November 20 at 7 pm local time at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar and BTS might be one of the performers at the opening ceremony.

What are other BTS members up to?

BTS' maknae isn't the only member busy with his solo activities.

Oldest member Jin announced that he will release his debut single album The Astronaut on October 28 in collaboration with British rock band Coldplay and has flown to Argentina to perform the song at their concert.

Members SUGA and Jimin participated in Korea’s tourism campaign “Feel the Rythm of KOREA” as part of the Imagine your Korea campaign.

j-hope hosted his first solo concert at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and released the funky dance track Rush Hour with Crush.

RM teased his next solo album on Instagram and revealed he will be hosting the informative variety show The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge.

Jimin is working on his solo album and has dropped subtle hints regarding the status of his solo debut.

V made his magazine cover debut with Vogue Korea and is also working on his solo debut album.

More information regarding the Euphoria singer's solo activities are awaited.

Poll : 0 votes