5 must-watch K-dramas featuring Hallyu Queen Song Hye-kyo

Having debuted as a model, Song Hye-kyo is undoubtedly one of the most prominent personalities in the South Korean entertainment industry. She’s been working in the industry for over a span of two decades now. The actress has showcased her dynamic range of skills in many hit dramas such as Descendants of the Sun, Full House, and many more.

It isn't just South Korea. Hye-kyo has expanded her career in foreign countries too. She made her American debut with the 2008 Hollywood indie film, Make Yourself at Home.

After a two-year-long hiatus, Song Hye-kyo will soon be making her comeback with screenwriter Kim Eun-sook’s The Glory. While waiting for her upcoming revenge-based drama, you can binge watch her previous dramas, some of which we have listed below.

From Full House to Descendants of the Sun, here are five unmissable K-dramas featuring Song Hye-kyo

1) Full House

Where to watch: WeTV, Netflix, Apple TV, KBS World

The 2004 romance-comedy drama Full House was a hit in its time. With contract marriage as its central theme, the drama presents the story of a budding scriptwriter, Han Ji-eun, who legally inherits a house left by her late father.

However, she soon falls into a trap set up by her close friends. Subsequently, she loses her property and to get it back, she enters into a contract marriage with an actor named Lee Yeong-jae.

If you are a freak for contract marriage theme dramas, then Full House should be on your watch list. Song Hye-kyo plays the character of Han Ji-eun and Rain plays the actor Lee Yeong-jae in the drama.

2) That Winter, The Wind Blows

Where to watch: Viki, Netflix, Apple TV, Tubi

Want to see Song Hye-kyo in a different and intriguing role? That Winter, The Wind Blows is a drama where the actress essays the role of a blind naive woman who was scammed by the person she loved.

Oh Soo wanted to pay off his debts and for the same reason he pretended to be the fake heir of PL group, which was headed by Oh Young (Song Hye-kyo).

The chemistry between Hye-kyo and Jo In-sung is a complicated one with a mix of light and stressful moments. The drama will surely intrigue the viewer and is an entertaining watch. The cinematography also keeps audiences hooked to their screens.

3) Descendants of the Sun

Where to watch: WeTV, Netflix, Iflix, Apple TV, Hulu, Viki

The 2016 international hit drama Descendants of the Sun is a series that can be watched over and over again. K-drama fans still talk about the sizzling and irresistable chemistry between the South Korea’s favorite couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki.

The drama presents a love story between a soldier and a doctor. Set in Uruk, the two are designated on the battlefield for their work. While one works to protect the country, the latter works to save the lives of people.

With comedy, action, and a love story, the drama provides a bit of everything to its viewers. The drama's hit original soundtrack, Every time, sung by CHEN and Punch is still a fan-favorite. Descendants of the Sun holds an unforgettable place in the hearts of K-drama fans. It aired in 2016, paving the way for the Hallyu wave to spread internationally.

4) Encounter

Where to watch: Viki, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV

The rom-com drama Encounter is the type of drama that one cannot avoid because of its beautiful cinematography, well-written and executed plot, and versatile actors. The drama presents the story of a divorced woman in search of the meaning of life, Cha Soo-hyun, played by the actress Song Hye-kyo. She soon meets Kim Jin-hyuk, who finds happiness in the little things of life.

When Cha Soo-hyun and Kim Jin-hyuk encounter each other in a foreign land under a beautiful sunset, everything changes for them and the drama unravels different aspects of life from the lead’s perspective. In the K-drama, Song Hye-kyo and Park Bo-gum charmed viewers with their beautiful chemistry.

5) Now We Are Breaking Up

Where to watch: Viki

Ha Young-eun, the character played by Song Hye-kyo, is an accomplished woman in her field as a fashion designer, working in the South Korea’s top fashion company. However, she comes as a cold-hearted woman when it comes to love and relationships.

The drama presents the different stories of various people in their 30s, searching for the meaning of love. If you are someone who is looking for drama with a more realistic and philosophical approach to life, then Now We Are Breaking Up is your answer. In the show, Song Hye-kyo was joined along with Jang Ki-yong, who played the main lead.

Song Hye-kyo is popular for her realistic approach to life in dramas and having acted in so many rom-coms so far, it will now be quite intriguing and entertaining to watch her in the upcoming revenge-based drama, The Glory. Song Hye-kyo is paired with actor Lee Do-hyun for the show.

The eight-episode drama is set to premiere on December 30, 2022, on Netflix.

