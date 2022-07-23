Song Hye-kyo’s comeback drama with DOTS writer confirms final cast and begins production

We are one step closer to Song Hye-kyo’s return to the small screen. The 40-year-old is one of the highest-paid actresses in South Korea and will be leading the upcoming drama titled The Glory. She will be accompanied by Youth of May actor Lee Do-hyun. The comeback drama, written by Kim Eun-sook, recently confirmed its main cast lineup.

The venture will also mark the return of the actress-writer duo who previously worked on the international hit series Descendants of The Sun (DOTS). It was one of the dramas that enjoyed immense success during the peak of the Hallyu Wave in 2019-2020.

The Glory is a revenge thriller that will feature an ensemble cast, with Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, and Jung Sung-il as the main leads. Additionally, with K-dramas continuing to make a foray into the OTT space, the upcoming drama will be released on Netflix.

Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun team up with Kim Eun-sook for revenge drama The Glory

After the mature romantic series Now, We are Breaking Up, popular actress Song Hye-kyo will be back in action with a new revenge drama. The scriptwriter-director duo behind the upcoming show is quite special, which has already led fans to form high expectations.

Titled The Glory, the drama has been scripted by Kim Eun-sook, the prolific screenwriter responsible for hits like Goblin, Heirs, The King: Eternal Monarch, Mister Sunshine, and more. Ahn Gil-ho, associated with brilliant creations like Memories of the Alhambra, Stranger, and Record of Youth, will sit in the director's chair.

The final cast for The Glory and the characters were confirmed on Friday, July 22, 2022. The psychological revenge-thriller will feature six main cast members:

Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun

Lee Do-hyun as Joo Yeo-jung

Lim Ji-yeon as Park Yeon-jin

Yeom Hye–ran as Kang Hyun-nam

Park Sung-hoon as Jeon Jae-joon

Jung Sung-il as Ha Do-young.

Main characters and plot of The Glory explained

Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) is the protagonist who plans to take revenge on her school bullies all her life. Not only does she want to retaliate against her bullies, but she also wants to punish the bystanders who stood by and did nothing, thereby perpetuating the violence.

Joo Yeo-jun (Lee Do-hyun) is a mysterious guy who pretends to be cheerful and happy all the time, but is hiding a complicated past.

Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) is the bully who tortured Dong-eun the most. However, instead of facing consequences for what she did in school, she lives a perfect life. When Dong-eun finally puts her revenge plan in motion, Yeon-jin’s bubble will burst as she has to scramble to protect her loved ones.

Rich, spoiled and selfish Jeon Jae-joon (Park Sung-hoon) is an accomplice of Yeon-jin as they jointly destroyed Dong-eun’s life in school. He thinks that his wealthy family can make all his troubles go away and protect him forever.

Kang Hyun-nam (Yeom Hye–ran) is an ally of Dong-eun's. A domestic violence survivor and a protective mother, she will approach the lead with a proposal that the latter may not be able to refuse.

The final piece of the puzzle is Ha Do-young (Jung Sung-il), Yeon-jin’s powerful husband. Do-young, the CEO of an influential company, falls right into Dong-eun’s carefully crafted trap. He will struggle to keep his family well and happy with his valuable business on the line.

The Glory will take viewers on a rollercoaster ride characterized by intense emotions. Dong-eun’s desire to exact revenge on her school bullies sets the premise for everything that will happen in the show.

As per The Swoon, the production work for Kim Eun-sook's drama has begun. Considering K-dramas have a quick turnaround time for broadcast, viewers can expect the show to go on floors by late 2022 or early 2023, if no hiccups arise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far