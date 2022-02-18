"I am always nervous": Song Hye-kyo believes acting is getting "harder and harder" as she grows older

It's hard to imagine an actress of Song Hye-kyo’s caliber finding it difficult to be confident while she's in front of the camera. But in a recent interview, the Descendants of the Sun star has confessed that she is “always nervous” when it comes to acting.

Song Hye-kyo recently sat down for an interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea (via Soompi) and talked about starring in the first thriller drama of her career, the upcoming series The Glory.

"This drama is my first thriller drama as well as my first revenge drama. Since the production’s color and character are the opposite of what I’ve done up until this point, I’m looking forward to the new expressions and emotions that will come out while acting."

Song Hye-kyo on how acting is getting “harder and harder.”

While she has been acting since 1996 when she was merely 14, the actress admitted that though she has starred in many films and shows, playing a new role (with its own unique history) is always a challenge.

"I’ve never entered a production with the mindset of, ‘You’ve always done this, so you can do well.’ Now, I’ve been acting for a long time. Nevertheless, I’m always nervous. Not only am I getting older, but the characters are also getting older like me."

"The characters must have matured as they got older, and there must have been joys and sorrows in their lives up to that point. I think I have to express that well. That’s why I think acting is getting harder and harder."

Song Hye-kyo will soon be gracing screens with The Glory, which has been described as a tragic revenge story. The drama will tell the story of a high school student who is severely bullied. As matters get out of hand, she drops out of school, letting go of her dream of becoming an architect one day.

Years pass by, but getting revenge on her perpetrator remains on her mind. When the man responsible for her broken dreams gets married and has a kid, she becomes the child’s homeroom teacher, and this kickstarts her plan to seek vengeance.

With The Glory, Song Hye-kyo will be reuniting with writer Kim Eun-sook, who also penned the hit 2016 drama, Descendants of the Sun, starring the actress. Directed by Ahn Gil-ho, the upcoming series is set to debut on Netflix sometime in the latter half of 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish