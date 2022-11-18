Missing: The Other Side 2 releases two brand new posters ahead of a new season 

Korean drama Missing: The Other Side 2 is set to premiere in December 2022. The two posters for the second season were released on November 16, 2022. The first poster showcases a group of people standing in front of a tree, while the second poster radiates a metaphorical vibe.

The first season of Missing: The Other Side aired back in 2020 with 12 episodes. It is a fantasy drama set in a village where lost souls reside, and people mysteriously disappear.

Following the mysterious disappearances, a group attempts to discover the reason behind them. Consequently, the drama unravels heartbreaking truths. It is safe to say that season one has pulled the heartstrings of the viewers.

Missing: The Other Side 2's riveting posters convey the tone of the drama

The first poster of Missing: The Other Side 2 showcases the characters Jang Pan-seok, Kim Wook, Lee Jong-ah, Kang Eun-sil, and Shin Joon-ha, watching children play underneath a tree. Amidst the background of a setting sun, the tall tree seems to be located in the mysterious village inhabited by lost souls.

The characters are played by Go Soo, Heo Joon-ho, Lee Jung-eun, Ahn Soo-hee, Shin Joon-ho, and Kim Dong-hwi, respectively, in the second season of Missing: The other side.

The second poster of Missing: The Other Side 2 showcases the glimmering flames of a small fire. The poster showcases a symbolic meaning of a comforting bonfire.

The following line is featured on both posters:

“Once again meeting those who have disappeared.”

Fans are expressing their excitement for the show's season 2

Missing: The Other Side's fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season. One fan tweeted with joy:

"Can't wait to see these 3 musketeers solving cases again gkagkgk"

Fans are also talking about their favorite trio Go Soo, Heo Jun-ho, and Ahn Soo-hee from Missing: The Other Side 2.

As K-dramas are famous for being multi-faceted, fans are also expecting season 2 to reveal the mystery surrounding Kim Dong-hwi's character.

A keen fan of Missing: The Other Side 2 tweeted:

"Kim Dong-hwi as Oh ll-yong is probably one of the youngsters living in the village and he's the center of the mystery boz he has many secrets."

Following the release of the second season in December, Missing: The Other Side 2 is set to unravel a host of emotional stories. The premiere date has not been released by tvN.

