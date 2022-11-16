Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-young, and more confirmed to star in new tvN drama 'See You In My 19th Life'

Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-young, Ha Yun-kyung, and Ahn-Dong-gu have been confirmed to star in the upcoming fantasy romance drama See You In My 19th Life (literal translation). Based on the webtoon of the same name by Lee Hye, See You In My19th Life is slated to release in the first half of 2023 on tvN.

The drama will follow Ban Ji-Eum (Shin Hye-sun), who has the ability to remember all of her past lives. She has been reincarnated for nearly 1000 years and wishes to track down a man she met in her 18th life.

See You In My 19th Life will be directed by Lee Na-jung, who has previously directed hit dramas such as Fight For My Way, Love Alarm seasons 1 and 2, Mine, Oh My Venus, and others.

tvN shares character descriptions for Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-young, and more for the upcoming drama See You In My 19th Life

After confirming the lead cast of their upcoming drama, tvN shared details about their characters as well.

Shin Hye-sun will play the main role of Ban Ji-eum, a woman who never forgets her past lives. For almost 1000 years, she has lived all her lives dilligently, and now she is living her 19th life. She wants to find Moon Seo-ha, the man she encountered in her 18th life.

Shin Hye-sun is known for her roles in dramas like Mr. Queen, The Hymn of Death, and more.

Ahn Bo-young will play Moon Seo-ha, a man of destiny who lives in trauma after losing his loved ones in childhood. His first love, Yoon Joo-won (Ban Ji-eum in her 18th life), helped him in getting through his grief. However, after Yoon Joo-won's death, Moon Seo-ha's life has become miserable again until Ban Ji-eum enters his life.

Ahn Bo-young is known for his work in dramas like My Name, Itaewon Class, and Yumi's Cells.

Ha Yun-kyun, who was recently seen in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, will play Yoon Cho-won. Yoon Cho-won is the younger sister of Yoon Joo-won and a landscape architect. She was devastated by her sister's death but manages to keep her bright personality. After meeting Ban Ji-eum by chance, she begins to see Yoon Joo-won in her and becomes suspicious of her identity.

Lastly, Ahn Dong-gu of Sweet Home has been roped in to play Ha Do-yoon, Moon Seo-ha's secretary and childhood friend. The two have been close friends since their school days and despite their different backgrounds, Ha Do-yoon feels affinity towards Moon Sae-ha.

In addition to the character descriptions, the production team shared a special message, which read:

“We are thrilled and happy for the collaboration between Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ha Yun Kyung, and Ahn Dong Gu, who have solid acting skills and unique charms. We will be greeting viewers with a heart-fluttering fantasy romance in the first half of 2023, so please look forward to it.”

The release date for See You In My 19th Life is yet-to-be-announced.

