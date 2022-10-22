With new K-dramas releasing in November 2022, it is time for drama lovers to update their watchlists. October is ending and a list of new titles will be premiering soon with our favorite actors playing fresh roles and showcasing interesting stories in various series.

While SHINee's Minho will play a freelance photographer in Netflix's The Fabulous, Song Joong-ki is ready to reincarnate as a chaebol in Reborn Rich. Without a doubt, there's something for every K-drama fan in the November 2022 release section.

Here are our top 5 picks of K-dramas releasing in November 2022 that should not be missed.

Revenge, romance, comedy, and more: Experience it all with these 5 new K-dramas releasing in November 2022

1) The Fabulous

Releasing on November 4 on Netflix, The Fabulous will showcase the stories of people working in the fashion industry and their survival struggles.

Ji Woo-min (played by Choi Min-ho) is a freelance retoucher, a good looking and competent employee. Unfortunately, he is not zealous about his work or romantic life. Meanwhile, Pyo Ji-eun (Chae Soo-bin) works as the section chief of a luxury brand promotion agency. Even though she sometimes struggles to survive, she always keeps her bright personality in check.

The Fabulous will be helmed by Kim Jung-hyun of A Korean Odyessey and Gu Family Book, and will have eight episodes in total. It is clearly one of the must-watch K-dramas of November 2022.

2) Revenge Of Others

Slated to be released on November 9 on Disney+, Revenge Of Others will depict the story of Ok Chan-mi (Shin Ye-eun), who will seek revenge for her twin brother's death.

The series also stars All of us Are Dead's Lomom as Ji Su-heon, who is hell-bent to take revenge against the unfair world. The thrilling plot will carry forward more intriguingly when both Ji Su-heon and Ok Chan-min get caught in a dreadful accident.

Lee Hee-myung of Rooftop Prince fame has penned the screenplay, while Kim Yoo-jin is making his directorial debut with the 12-episode drama series.

3) Reborn Rich

Reborn Rich, coming to Viu this November 18.

The highly anticipated Song Joong-ki starrer Reborn Rich will make its debut on November 18. It will follow the story of a loyal employee who, after years of his service, is framed for embezzlement and murdered by his employers.

However, after his death, he is reborn as the youngest son in the employer's family and soon vows to take revenge.

Adapted from the web novel Youngest Son of a Conglomerate by San Gyung, Reborn Rich is written by Kim Tae-hee of A Beautiful Mind and Sungkyunkwan Scandal. Meanwhile, Jeong Dae-yung of She Was Pretty will direct the K-drama.

Reborn Rich is one of the most awaited K-dramas of 2022, and fans cannot wait to witness Song Joong-ki in a new light.

4) Somebody

The eight-epiosde psychological thriller will be released on Netflix on November 18. Based on the novel American Psycho by Brett Easton Ellis, the drama follows Kim Sum (Kang Hae-lim), a developer who creates a connecting app named Somebody. Ironically, in contrast to her creation, she finds it hard to interact with people, and has only two friends - Mok Won (Kim Yong-ji) and Ki Eun (Kim Soo-yeon), a detective.

After a murder happens and Somebody app gets involved, a mysterious man, Yoon Oh (Kim Young-kwang) appears in the lives of the three friends while Ki Eun investigates the murder.

Jung Ji-woo of Tune In For Love has directed the K-drama, while Han Ji-wan of The Killer's Shopping List has written the screenplay.

5) Please Send A Fan Letter

The four-epiosde short romantic comedy K-drama will be released on November 26. The series follows an actress who is going through a hard time in the entertainment industry and a father who is trying to protect her daughter by writing fake replies to her fan letters.

Girls' Generation's Choi Soo-young will star as Hallyu actress Han Kang-hee, Shin Yeon-woo as Yoo-na, Han Kang-hee's devoted fan, and Yoon-bak will play Yoo-na's father.

According to its production team, Please Send A Fan Letter is not only romantic and funny, but will also radiate a soothing and warm energy, thus making it one of the unmissable K-dramas of November 2022.

