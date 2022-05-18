"Peak comedy": Girls' Generation's Sooyoung wins hearts by wearing a witty cap inside SM's building after comeback announcement 

On May 17, Girls' Generation member Sooyoung took to her official Instagram account to update fans with some amusing content. Girls' Generations member Sooyoung stunned fans with the witty cap that she was seen wearing while standing inside her agency’s building, SM Entertainment.

Styled in a casual outfit, the idol completed her look with a hip-hop cap that had a hilarious inscription on it, which read “I Don’t Work Here.”

As soon as fans saw her accessory, they took to various social media platforms to comment on how quick witted and perfect Sooyoun’s sense of humor was for the occasion as she left her workplace. One netizen commented:

"Peak comedy.”

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung visited the SM Building and drew attention to her outfit

The picture showed Sooyoung posing with her face covered in a mask with her blue cap tilted down. Sooyoung wore a casual and comfortable outfit that complimented the occasion perfectly.

The post has since gone viral in various online communities on the same day as the group announced the news of their highly-anticipated comeback to the music scene. Given that Sooyoung is no longer an artist under SM Entertainment, fans found her attire amusing.

Sal2(slow) @moodarada2 LMAO CHOI SOOYOUNG IN SM BUILDING WITH HER "I Don't Work Here" HAT🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 LMAO CHOI SOOYOUNG IN SM BUILDING WITH HER "I Don't Work Here" HAT🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/t2ilvoPDiW

な ς(ˆᴗˆ.)❀♡ SNSD CB @Dlrshnnon the way sooyoung's hat said i dont work here... and she wears it on smt lmaoooo the way sooyoung's hat said i dont work here... and she wears it on smt lmaoooo 😭😭😭 https://t.co/HyJhWQBj5t

Sara ⧗ @WonderfulSone Not Sooyoung posting a pic at SM and wearing an "I don't work here" hat Not Sooyoung posting a pic at SM and wearing an "I don't work here" hat 😭 https://t.co/GCfUSCuH5c

Hyotae0805 @hyotae0805 Omg sooyoung hat “i dont work here” while being in SM building, i can’t with herrrr 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #GirlsGeneration Omg sooyoung hat “i dont work here” while being in SM building, i can’t with herrrr 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #GirlsGeneration https://t.co/JLXBS97xR3

nan 🕷.__. 🥬🥕 @winter_rinata Sooyoung is at Kwangya and the way she show off her hat Sooyoung is at Kwangya and the way she show off her hat 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3s2qg1rHcm

However, the singer is still a member of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, and she most probably went to the SM building to prepare for the group’s forthcoming comeback promotions.

In Korea, fashion is given a lot of importance. The country is known for its people being inclined towards high beauty standards, inasmuch, a person’s style and dressing sense is considered extremely important.

Girls' Generation is gearing up to make a comeback in the K-pop music industry with all eight members after approximately five years. The group’s last comeback was in August 2017 with the sixth full-album Holiday Night.

Previously, K-pop idols Yoona, Yuri, Sunny, Taeyeon, and Hyoyeon renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment, while Tiffany, Sooyoung, and Seohyun moved to other agencies. Despite having different agencies, the girls have collectively been adamant that they have not disbanded.

Meanwhile, group member Hyoyeon made her much-awaited debut as a solo artist and released her first solo mini-album DEEP on May 16, 2022. The album accommodates a total of seven tracks, including DEEP, Second (Feat. 비비 (BIBI)), Stupid, Badster, DESSERT (Feat. Loppy, 소연((여자)아이들)), Sober (Feat. Ummet Ozcan), and Punk Right Now.

