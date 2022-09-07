All of Us are Dead actor Lomon scores lead role in Disney+ revenge drama

All of Us are Dead’s actor, Lomon, is confirmed to appear in Disney+’s teen revenge thriller titled Third Person Revenge. The 22-year-old will act alongside Shin Ye-eun, Seo Ji-hoon, Chase Sang-woo, Lee Soo-min, and Jung Soo.

The Korean-Uzbek actor will be playing the role of Ji Su-heon, one of the prime characters on the path of revenge. Ji Su-heon is determined to challenge the unfair world and take revenge not just for himself, but for others. He has a tragic backstory and frequently alternates between "innocence and intensity."

Lomon, South Korea’s 2022 heartthrob, is confirmed to play the lead role in another thriller titled Third Person Revenge. The 22-year-old is making great strides in his career.

Third Person Revenge is a drama series focusing on Ji Su-heon and Ok Chan-mi’s (Shin Ye-Eun) retribution. While Chan-mi has a burning desire to learn the truth about her twin brother's death, Su-tragic heon's incident in the past has fuelled his desire to exact revenge on those who have wronged him. Su-heon and Chan-mi will also showcase special chemistry in the show.

Lomon debuted in 2014 but only tasted success with the 2017 drama, Sweet Revenge. Catapulting him to international fame was Netflix’s hit zombie thriller, All of Us are Dead. While he became a heartthrob for many viewers, they patiently waited to see him in another drama. Disney+ has given both the fans and the actor to look forward to him even more now.

The Korean-Uzbek actor’s fame was solidified when he gained two million followers on Instagram in less than a week of All of Us are Dead’s release in the first week of February this year. At the time of writing, his Instagram follower count stands at 5.9 million.

Third Person Revenge is set to premiere on Disney+ in November this year.

Lomon talks about All of Us are Dead season 2

All of Us are Dead season 2 was confirmed on June 6. Director Lee Jae-kyu had earlier shared that the sequel would be about three groups: the humans, the immortals, and the immunes.

The latter two are halfbies.

In an interview with Newsen in February, he was asked if Su-hyeok and Nam-ra would be on different sides. Speaking about his character Lee Su-hyeok’s future, Lomon talked about Su-hyeok feeling guilty towards Nam-ra (Choi Yi-hyun) and shared that he would probably be by her side. He said:

“If Season 2 is made, I think Su-hyeok will be on Nam-ra’s side. I think he feels guilty about not protecting Nam-ra. I’ve imagined that the bad zombies and half-zombie groups get divided and fight.”

However things turn out, it will be interesting to see Lomon play Su-hyeok again. But before that, he will be meeting fans on Disney+’s Third Person Revenge in November.

