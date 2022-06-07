Watch: All of Us are Dead cast confirms return with season 2 on Netflix

Netflix announced the confirmation of All of Us are Dead season 2 in an exciting video on June 6, commencing its Geeked Weeked event. The video brings back the young actors who were catapulted to global fame: Park Ji-hoo, Yoon Chan-young, Choi Yi-hyun, Lee Yoo-mi, and Lomon.

The cast looks fairly clean and tidy in the announcement teaser, but the logo poster, in the end, signals a bloodier sequel awaiting fans.

Season 1 of the apocalyptic drama landed at the top on Netflix’s US daily viewing chart on the seventh day of its release and remained on the spot for two consecutive weeks. The zombie YA series has gripped the world with its refreshing yet gory storyline towards the end of January, and will finally return bigger and better.

Is All of Us are Dead season 2 confirmed?

Netflix’s $500 million investment in the growing Korean content market in 2021 has been nothing less than explosive. Kicking off the OTT platform’s Geeked Week, (June 6 to 10) was some exciting news fans had been waiting for for a while - renewal news of a beloved series.

On the first day, Netflix released an announcement teaser trailer confirming All of Us are Dead season 2. The teaser includes Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hu, Lomon, and Lee Yoo-mi, who introduce themselves as their characters and express gratitude to the viewers. The Swoon’s YouTube channel hinted at the upcoming trouble with their caption:

“The students of Hyosan High School may have survived their first zombie outbreak, but the nightmare is far from over…”

After Squid Game and Hellbound took over the world with their compelling storyline and cinematography, All of Us are Dead was next in line. The story focuses on a group of high school students who get trapped in their school, which unfortunately becomes ground zero of a zombie outbreak.

As the city outside the school crumbles, so does the youngsters’ faith in adults and the government. The students are left to fend for themselves and survive the zombies, while they experience friendships, betrayals, romance, and heartbreaks.

The insane popularity of the show has had viewers across the world demanding a sequel. Simultaneously, the internet was rife with possible storylines and theories too. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series enjoys fresh tomatometer ratings of 83% by critics.

All of Us are Dead is based on a webtoon of the same name, which literally translates to Now At Our School by Joo Dong-geun. The series is directed by Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su while the screenplay is written by Chun Sung-il.

Netflix did not provide any other details except a coming soon tag. It may be safe to assume that the original directors and writer trio will return to cast magic and horror on screens with All of Us are Dead season 2.

With the original’s incredible run on Netflix, it will be exciting to see how the zombie coming-of-age thriller exceeds the set expectations.

