‘All of Us are Dead’ actor Lomon talks about his Korean-Uzbek identity

Korean-Uzbek actor Lomon gained international and nationwide recognition for his acting as one of the protagonists in Netflix’s recent hit, All of Us are Dead. The 22-year-old actor recently spoke about his multicultural background, which is also one of his most charming points. He shared that he is ethnically Korean, and has been living in South Korea since his elementary school days.

In a recent interview with a Korean news outlet, via allkpop, All of Us are Dead actor Lomon shared a bit about his personal life and talked about his multicultural background. Lomon played Su-hyeok, an athlete who used to hang out with bullies and had both the brains and the brawn to survive the zombie epidemic.

Lomon’s slightly unique visual features compared to traditional South Korean looks became another wow factor for the actor. Talking about his ethnicity, he said,

“It's true that I was born in Uzbekistan. But I am descended from Koryo-people, and so I am ethnically Korean.”

He added that he has lived almost all his life in South Korea, starting from elementary school. Despite being multicultural, he revealed that he had never felt “different.”

“I grew up in Korea and attended elementary school, middle school, and high school in Korea, so I rarely felt that I was different because I was from a multicultural family.”

The term Koryeo-people or Koryo-people is used for ethnic South Koreans who migrated to Central Asia (former Soviet Union). The first migration of Koreans to the Russian Far East can be traced back to the 19th century, and they did so to avoid famine, starvation, and Japanese colonization.

Born as Park Solomon, the actor goes by his stage name, Lomon. Most fans recognized him from the 2017 rom-com Sweet Revenge. With a wider reach and popularity gained from Netflix’s zombie thriller, he expressed gratitude to viewers who loved the show and him. He added that he has been studying acting and trying to hone himself even more.

“I'm so thankful for the love that the series has received worldwide. I came to receive so much love and attention overnight, and so it is still unbelievable. I am just thankful each day. I want to show everyone more growth from now on. I am studying acting very diligently these days.”

While riding on the success of All of Us are Dead, Lomon is currently filming another project titled Third Person Plural.

