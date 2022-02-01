Netizens react to Choi Nam-ra and Lee Soo-hyeok in All of Us Are Dead

Netizens can't stop buzzing around the new k-drama couple in town, Choi Nam-ra and Lee Soo-hyeok. Another Netflix original show, All of Us are Dead, has made its way across the internet.

Despite having a gripping narrative, what's gotten the audience and viewer's attention are the unique characters. Each character brought their charm and wit to the show. But what's got fans intrigued are characters Choi Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun) and Lee Soo-hyeok (Park Solomon).

From episode one, netizens and fans sensed the chemistry between Choi Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun) and Lee Soo-hyeok (Lomon). Apart from rooting for the characters individually, fans and netizens ship the Choi Nam-ra and Lee Soo-hyeok couple hard. According to fans, both characters displayed bravery despite the horrifying situation they're in.

Meet Choi Nam-ra and Lee Soo-hyeok from All of Us are Dead

The first episode set the stage for the entire show. It revealed all the characters, their intentions and their relationship with each other. The two characters that stood out are Choi Nam-ra and Lee Soo-hyeok.

Choi Nam-ra is the genius class president who remained very distant from her other classmates. When her classmate went missing and entered class in the most bizarre way possible, she kept to herself and focused on her studies.

She comes across as a cold person who is aware of her privilege and what her classmates think of her. Many netizens admire her calm composure.

Netizens praised her character's growth throughout the series.

daisy #AllOfUsAreDead @kdramadaisy 🤍



#AllOfUsAreDead namra is my fav character, from a smart and quiet class president to a selfless savior. her character is so well written namra is my fav character, from a smart and quiet class president to a selfless savior. her character is so well written 😭🤍#AllOfUsAreDead https://t.co/cUaWOuIzmX

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas



Strong, badass and had the best character development. She deeply cares for everyone so I'm rooting for her. Let's meet in Season 2! Appreciation tweet to my favorite character in All Of Us Are Dead: Choi Namra 🥺Strong, badass and had the best character development. She deeply cares for everyone so I'm rooting for her. Let's meet in Season 2! #AllOfUsAreDead Appreciation tweet to my favorite character in All Of Us Are Dead: Choi Namra 🥺💚Strong, badass and had the best character development. She deeply cares for everyone so I'm rooting for her. Let's meet in Season 2! #AllOfUsAreDead https://t.co/f5ukIwry8z

On the other hand, Lee Soo-hyeok displayed a stark contrast from Choi Nam-ra. He's a former bully who now seeks justice for those currently aggrieved. He's a fairly social individual who has developed a soft spot for Choi Nam-ra. He's a strong and athletic student as well. He displayed heroism, loyalty and bravery in the eye of danger.

DEAN + AHIN DAY 🤍 @feverwonu only been a day since the show got released but there’s already a suhyeok edit…understandable only been a day since the show got released but there’s already a suhyeok edit…understandable https://t.co/5Kjq4gKc3s

Netizens flood the internet to admire his charisma.

wonu's fool🌷 @sweaterpawonu if you see a zombie and suhyeok fighting, SAVE THE ZOMBIE!

if you see a zombie and suhyeok fighting, SAVE THE ZOMBIE! https://t.co/CseZTjfxsM

park solomon pics @parksolomonpic normalize simping over a guy named park solomon aka lee suhyeok of All Of Us Are Dead normalize simping over a guy named park solomon aka lee suhyeok of All Of Us Are Dead https://t.co/EfrEC7Xxoo

But what netizens ship the most is the Nam-ra- Soo-hyeo couple. Fans couldn't get over their budding romance during the show despite the apocalyptic situation.

zee base @zygmaund



Lee Suhyeok and Namra



#AllOfUsAreDead "I dont get good grades and I hang out with bullies before. But you you're perfect. You get good grades and you're pretty too."Lee Suhyeok and Namra "I dont get good grades and I hang out with bullies before. But you you're perfect. You get good grades and you're pretty too."Lee Suhyeok and Namra 😭#AllOfUsAreDead https://t.co/hdlSa8bney

One netizen expressed how this couple is the main reason they enjoyed the entire series.

sahi.♡︎ @sahishthetic



they were so adorable and my main reason for enjoying this series!<3



#AllOfUsAreDead namra and suhyeok.🤍they were so adorable and my main reason for enjoying this series!<3 namra and suhyeok.🤍they were so adorable and my main reason for enjoying this series!<3#AllOfUsAreDead https://t.co/AdG5TcANzP

Another netizen compared the couple's chemistry with another popular couple from hit drama, Happiness.

liy ◜◡◝ @kimyoungdaes



#AllOfUsAreDead



the parents the kids namra and soohyuk just radiates too much yibom energy they're just them but high school versionthe parents the kids namra and soohyuk just radiates too much yibom energy they're just them but high school version 😭😭😭✋#AllOfUsAreDeadthe parents the kids https://t.co/oGidRZmio2

Amidst the terrifying and helpless situation, netizens and fans enjoyed the fact that love blooms through it all.

