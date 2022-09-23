5 new Netflix documentaries to watch in October 2022

From covering the most surreal of natural disasters to exploring the simple routines of regular people, documentaries make for some of the most interesting and honest ways of telling stories.

Welcome to Wrexham, which follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's journey of purchasing and learning to run the third oldest football club in the world, and Obi Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, which explores what went on behind the scenes of the limited series Obi Wan Kenobi, are among the most popular documentaries of the year so far. Some exciting documentaries are up for release in October as well.

Among October's most anticipated documentaries, several will be released on Netflix that is already home to some great documentaries like The Tinder Swindler and The Social Dilemma, both of which have gained a lot of popularity among audiences and critics. The documentaries lined up for October are rather diverse with some fairly interesting subjects.

Documentaries to look forward to this October

1) The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave

The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave (Image via Netflix)

In June 2018, a group of boys from a local football team, The Wild Boars, went exploring the Tham Luang Cave along with their coach. The Tham Luang Cave, despite being a popular destination for hikers, is only supposed to be entered during the months between November and April, owing to the frequency of floods inside the cave.

The flood quickly trapped the boys and the coach deep inside the cave and what followed was an elaborate 18-day long rescue operation that managed to bring them out alive.

The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave is an insightful documentary that explores the experiences of the boys who were stuck in the cave. In the documentary, each of the survivors gives their account of the horrifying experience of being stuck in what was a hopeless scene, to say the least. It also examines the rescue operation that was executed to successfully bring the boys out alive.

The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave will be released on Netflix on October 5, 2022.

2) Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

Aftershock: Everest and the nepal Earthquake (Image via Netflix)

The 2015 earthquake in Nepal was one of the deadliest the world has seen in recent times. About 9000 lives were lost and hundreds of thousands of homes were destroyed. The earthquake also led to a series of avalanches that added to the death toll and destruction. The country was in ruins for a significant amount of time after the disaster, which received extensive media coverage.

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake, like The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave, studies the first-hand experiences of the survivors. The docuseries was advertised by Netflix as an emotional insight into the life and loss of the people of Nepal. The filming was mostly done in Kathmandu, the Everest region and Langtang.

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake will be released on Netflix on October 6, 2022.

3) The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (Image via Netflix)

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo is a travel documentary that follows a 16-year-old Yuguo who feels an intense passion for 19th century Eastern European poetry. Yuguo is a Chinese teenager who travels to Romania for a study-abroad program. This documentary is intimate and explores the romantic themes of adolescent curiosity and adventure.

It doesn't limit itself to being a travel documentary or a piece about a person's life but rather attempts to dig deeper to discuss some profound truths about humans and how they influence each other across the boundaries of time and space. Over a period of 80 days, Yuguo has some life-changing experiences that make the character and his experiences find a way into the audience's heart effortlessly.

It is a rather short documentary and releases on Netflix on October 6, 2022.

4) Descendant

Descendant (Image via Film at Lincoln Center)

Descendant is an award-winning documentary that studies the community of Africatown in Alabama. The series features personal experiences and the family history of the members of the community, as told by the members themselves. Almost 40 years after slave trade was declared a capital offense in the U.S., a ship named Clotilda carried enslaved Africans who later became ancestors of the community of Africatown.

The documentary was screened at the 60th New York Film Festival and was widely acclaimed by critics. Higher Ground, Michelle and Barack Obama's production company will be presenting Descendant, one among the many educational documentaries of recent times.

Descendant will be released on Netflix on October 21, 2022.

5) Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn

Carlos Ghosn (Image via The Arts Desk)

In 2019, Carlos Ghosn who was previously the CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, fled Japan after being accused of heavy financial crimes. The escape was extremely dramatic and it only makes sense that so many narratives and documentaries have been built around the grand escape. Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn is one such documentary that tries to explore the many factors that led up to the situation.

While Ghosn claims he was scammed and cheated by some of his trusted partners, there have been several undeniable accusations against him. Details of the company's dynamics and the planning that went behind Ghosn's downfall are expected to be explored in this documentary that is not the first of its kind.

It releases on Netflix on October 26, 2022.

While these are some of the most anticipated documentaries for the coming month, the increasing viewership for documentaries only promises more of them. Along with the above mentioned titles, Netflix will also be releasing other documentaries, including Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, The Redeem Team, Island of the Sea Wolves, Earthstorm, I AM A STALKER, and My Encounter with Evil.

