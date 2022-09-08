Where did Michelle Obama grow up? Former first lady's speech wins hearts at official unveiling of White House portraits

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama returned to the White House’s East Room on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, to unveil their official portraits, which will be hung in the White House. The jaw-dropping paintings were created by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung.

The visit marked Michelle Obama's first return to the White House since she and her husband departed from office in 2017. Barack Obama was welcomed back to the White House in April this year to celebrate the 12-year anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

Portraits of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama (Image via Obama Foundation)

Robert McCurdy painted Barack Obama’s portrait while Michelle Obama’s portrait was painted by Sharon Sprung.

The former first lady gave a moving speech in the East Room as she thanked President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden for inviting them back. The Chicago, Illinois-native also moved netizens when she reflected on her growth and trajectory from a working-class Black family to becoming the first lady of America.

"It's about telling that fuller story": What did Michelle Obama say in her speech?

After Michelle Obama thanked the current Potus and Flotus for inviting them back to the White House, she delivered a moving speech on how she never thought she would end up having a portrait alongside that of Jacqueline Kennedy and Dolley Madison. In her speech, she said:

“Growing up on Euclid Avenue, I never could've imagined that any of this could be part of my story. But even if it's all still a bit awkward for me, I do recognize why moments like these are important. Why all of this is absolutely necessary."

The former first lady went on to express that she never thought a Black girl from the South Side of Chicago could live in the White House and serve as the first lady. She said:

“For me, this day is not just about what has happened, it's also about what could happen. Because a girl like me, she was never supposed to be up there next to Jacqueline Kennedy and Dolley Madison. She was never supposed to live in this house, and she definitely wasn't supposed to serve as first lady."

She also said:

“What we're looking at today — a portrait of a biracial kid with an unusual name and the daughter of a water pump operator and a stay-at-home mom — what we're seeing is a reminder that there's a place for everyone in this country because, as Barack said, if the two of us can end up on the walls of the most famous address in the world, then again, it is so important for every young kid who is doubting themselves to believe that they can too."

The mother-of-two ended her speech by explaining how the portrait unveiling was neither about the paintings nor about the former President or first lady. She said:

“It's about telling that fuller story, a story that includes every single American and every single corner of the country so that our kids and grandkids can see something more for themselves.”

Netizens moved to tears after Michelle Obama’s speech

Internet users were in awe of the former first lady and her moving speech. Many hoped that Michelle Obama would return to the White House to be President one day. Others wrote that her “grace” and “warmth” is missing in several other world leaders.

A few tweets read:

Miss O'Hara @missoshow @atrupar @mikefreemanNFL Such a beautiful speech, such a beautiful event. That the racists of this nation cannot see the grace, hope, warmth, and love of country in these humans is past understanding. @atrupar @mikefreemanNFL Such a beautiful speech, such a beautiful event. That the racists of this nation cannot see the grace, hope, warmth, and love of country in these humans is past understanding.

Olly Rawding @ollyrawding @atrupar She blows me away with her…….you know what, I don’t know. She is just amazing and I am so, so pleased that she and that husband of hers exist. They have and DO make a difference to the world. @atrupar She blows me away with her…….you know what, I don’t know. She is just amazing and I am so, so pleased that she and that husband of hers exist. They have and DO make a difference to the world.

J. Kerr ☮️ @remysmom7 🏽 @atrupar “Our democracy is so much stronger than our differences.” Always hoping, striving, and paying the hope forward. I miss that informed optimism. Thank you, Michelle, for always saying the inspiring thing in ways that help us know it’s grounded in reality and totally possible. @atrupar “Our democracy is so much stronger than our differences.” Always hoping, striving, and paying the hope forward. I miss that informed optimism. Thank you, Michelle, for always saying the inspiring thing in ways that help us know it’s grounded in reality and totally possible. ❤️🙏🏽

Susan Ann Gray🇨🇦@february @islandgroveont @atrupar How can you go from the Obama's to trumps I will never understand this . I am an outsider and we were so envious of them, such great leaders, speakers and so respected @atrupar How can you go from the Obama's to trumps I will never understand this . I am an outsider and we were so envious of them, such great leaders, speakers and so respected

The event on September 7 marked a return to the White House tradition of portrait unveiling, which was last held in 2012 by then-president Barack Obama and then-first lady Michelle Obama for former first couple George and Laura Bush.

At the time of writing this article, information regarding former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump’s portraits had not been made public by the Biden administration.

