"The sky is truly the limit" - Former US first lady Michelle Obama congratulates Coco Gauff on her high school graduation

Amidst her busy tennis schedule, Coco Gauff recently completed her high school graduation, collecting her diploma from the Florida Virtual School (FLVS) just ahead of the French Open.

The American posed with it in front of the Eiffel Tower and posted pictures to Instagram, prompting messages of congratulations from all quarters. Fellow professionals like Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka all dropped in to wish the World No. 23 on the achievement immediately afterward. However, the latest well-wisher was someone even more prominent.

Michelle Obama, who served as the first lady of the United States of America between 2009 and 2017, took to social media to congratulate the teenager. Obama shared Gauff's Instagram post on her Story, adding that she is destined to achieve even greater things with her life in the future.

"Congratulations, Coco Gauff! The sky is truly the limit," Michelle Obama wrote on Instagram.

Screen grab from Michelle Obama's Instagram Story

Gauff saw the post and shared it on her own timeline, remarking that she was very grateful for the vote of confidence from the first lady.

"So grateful for this! Thank you," Gauff replied.

Screen grab from Coco Gauff's Instagram Story

Coco Gauff has reached the fourth round of the French Open for the second year in a row

Coco Gauff takes on Elise Mertens in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff's fortunes on the tennis court have been just as good, with the 18-year-old reaching the fourth round of the 2022 French Open. Facing off against giant killer Kaia Kanepi in the third round, the American scored an impressive 6-3, 6-4 win.

The World No. 23 will now lock horns with 31st seed Elise Mertens after the Belgian disposed off Varvara Gracheva in straight sets in her third-round match. Gauff won the only previous meeting between the pair, winning in three sets at the 2021 Eastbourne International.

A win against Mertens on Sunday would pit the 18th seed against either Jil Teichmann or Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals. The teenager reached the quarterfinals in Paris last year as well, falling to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets.

The American has never gone past the quarterfinals of a Major before in her career. If she manages to reach the semifinals this week, a potential clash with 17th seed Leylah Fernandez awaits the World No. 23, while World No. 1 and overwhelming favorite Iga Swiatek is expected to reach the final from the top half of the draw.

