Coco Gauff receives high-school diploma ahead of French Open, shows it off in front of the Eiffel Tower

World No. 23 Coco Gauff received her high-school diploma from the Florida Virtual Flex (FLVS) ahead of the French Open.

She posted a few pictures of herself in a graduation outfit in front of the Eiffel Tower, as well as with her parents.

Gauff posted a story on Instagram to mark the occasion.

"Taking your grad pics in your favorite city in the world," she captioned her post.

Several tennis players congratulated Gauff on her graduation, including Naomi Osaka, Linda Fruhvirtova, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Victoria Azarenka, Christopher Eubanks and Jessica Pegula.

Coco Gauff comes from a humble background. Her father Corey decided to coach her from an early age while her mother oversaw her home-schooling. The teenager shocked the tennis world when she stunned Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2019. She eventually reached the fourth round of the tournament before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.

While completing high school, Gauff traveled the world and climbed steadily up the WTA rankings.

Coco Gauff is seeded 18th at the French Open

Gauff is seeded 18th at the French Open and will kick off her campaign against Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino. Victory for the American will see her take on either compatriot Ann Li or Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck.

The 18-year-old's first major challenge in Paris could come in the third round, where she might run into 10th seed Garbine Muguruza. The Spaniard beat her in three sets at the 2020 Italian Open. Gauff is also in line for a meeting with Anett Kontaveit in the fourth round.

Gauff has not had a particularly good season, winning 14 out of 24 matches so far. She has fared a lot better on the doubles circuit, winning the Qatar Open with Jessica Pegula.

The 18-year-old will enter the French Open on the back of a Round of 16 run at the Italian Open before losing to Maria Sakkari. Gauff has received a pretty favorable draw and stands a good chance of making the last 16.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala