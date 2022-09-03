"Thank you for inspiring all of us" - Tiger Woods, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and other celebrities hail Serena Williams after US Open 3R defeat

Serena Williams' third-round defeat at the 2022 US Open on Friday night meant that her 27-year monumental career has come to an end. In her last match, the American legend fell 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in three hours and five minutes.

After winning her first match at the Canadian Open in August, the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she will retire after the US Open series. The 40-year-old star returned to action at Wimbledon in June after sitting out for a year due to an injury. In her seven matches this season, Williams faced defeat in four.

However, after giving it her all in New York this week, she walks away with her head held high. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in since the match ended. Celebrities like Tiger Woods, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Bill Gates, among others, have thanked Serena Williams for her contributions.

"You’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis," Woods tweeted.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods @serenawilliams you're literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!

"Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams! How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents," Michelle Obama wrote.

Michelle Obama @MichelleObama Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!



How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.



I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents.

"25 years. Champion. Shero. Legend forever! @serenawilliams," Oprah Winfrey posted.

Here are some more celebrity reactions to Serena Williams' US Open exit and expected retirement:

Bill Gates @BillGates What a run. @serenawilliams will be leaving behind an extraordinary tennis career that challenged the double standard between male and female players. I look forward to watching her continue building her amazing legacy off the court.

John Legend @johnlegend Salute the GOAT @serenawilliams . What a riveting final bow. Such a gift to watch her incredible career.

roxane gay @rgay Nothing but massive respect for Serena Williams. Fought until the very end and made her opponent have to work for the win. She is the GOAT. A champion. A legend who made tennis so interesting. For decades.

Alex Morgan @alexmorgan13 Serena fighting until the last point, always. You've given so much to tennis, and so much to womens sports. Thank you @serenawilliams

"I feel like I really brought something to tennis" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams during her last match at the US Open

In her final press conference as a professional tennis player, Serena Williams stated that she was proud that even at 40, her level of tennis was improving with every match.

When asked about how she would like to be remembered, the six-time US Open champion mentioned a few of aspects — her fighting spirit, bringing something to tennis, different looks, and passion.

"I mean, there's so many things to be remembered by. Like the fight. I'm such a fighter. I don't know. I feel like I really brought something, and bring something, to tennis. The different looks, the fist pumps, the just crazy intensity. I think that obviously the passion, I think is a really good word. Yeah, just continuing through ups and downs. I could go on and on. But I just honestly am so grateful that I had this moment and that I'm Serena," she said.

