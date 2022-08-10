"Serena Williams, thank you for everything that you’ve done to break barriers & be a positive light in this world" - Michelle Obama congratulates the legend on her decision to retire

Earlier this year in June, Serena Williams set the internet abuzz with her decision to return to the Wimbledon main draw as a wildcard. Since the 40-year-old icon had missed the last 12 months of action, tennis fans went into a frenzy following the news. Although she faced an early exit in London, fans were relieved to have her back on tour.

On Tuesday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion once again brought the world to a standstill, this time for some rather upsetting news. After nearly three decades of dominating the tennis circuit, the American legend has decided to call it a day in the coming weeks. The upcoming edition of the US Open is likely to be Williams' last tournament as a professional tennis player.

Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama joined the rest of the world in congratulating the star player and wishing her the best for the future. Obama took to social media and thanked Williams for the humility and integrity with which she accomplished everything in her career.

"Serena, thank you for everything that you’ve done to break barriers and to be a positive light in this world," Obama wrote. "We’ve all watched you wear the crown of greatness with the kind of humility, grace, and integrity that all of us can aspire to. It has meant so much to follow your journey as an athlete, as a mother, as a business leader, and more. I wish you the best as you evolve into this next chapter. And please know that I’ll always be cheering you on!"

"I hate that I have to be at this crossroads" - Serena Williams on retirement

Serena Williams is currently busy with the WTA 1000 event National Bank Open in Montreal, where she has reached the second round after beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz. She is scheduled to take on Switzerland's Belinda Bencic on Wednesday as she continues her hunt for a fourth Canadian Open title.

Vogue Magazine @voguemagazine In Vogue’s September issue, @serenawilliams prepares to say farewell to tennis on her own terms and in her own words. “It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she says. “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next” vogue.cm/g773XK3 In Vogue’s September issue, @serenawilliams prepares to say farewell to tennis on her own terms and in her own words. “It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she says. “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next” vogue.cm/g773XK3 https://t.co/YtGtcc18a9

News of her retirement surfaced online hours after her first-round win on Monday. In an emotional note in Vogue magazine, the former World No. 1 described how difficult the moment was for her to move on from tennis.

"I know that a lot of people are excited about and look forward to retiring. I really wish I felt that way. There is no happiness in this topic for me. I feel a great deal of pain. It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads. I’m torn. I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next," Williams said.

