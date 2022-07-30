Which artists are on Barack Obama’s summer playlist? Songs explored as former president releases list of favorite tracks

Barack Obama recently shared his favorite songs from the summer of 2022. The former US president has created a tradition of sharing his playlists on social media over the years because he believes that music can bring people from all over the world together in a shared experience.

Netizens are especially excited about his summer 2022 playlist because it features a few of the current Billboard Hot 100 hits.

Exploring Barack Obama’s summer 2022 playlist

Barack Obama @BarackObama Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it's an example of how music really can bring us all together.



Here's what I've been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?

Barack Obama took to Twitter to share his 2022 summer playlist, which features 44 songs in total. He said in the caption:

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”

Here is a list of the songs which have been on Obama's mind this summer.

Break my Soul- Beyonce

Vibe Out- Tems

Music for a Sushi Restaurant- Harry Styles

Mighty Love- The Spinners

Feelin’ Alright- Joe Cocker

Energy - Sampa the great Ft. Nadeem Din-Gabisi

Saoko- Rosalia

Split/ Whole Time- Lil Yatchy

Let’s go crazy- Prince

That’s where I am- Maggie Rogers

I can’t get next to you- Al Green

More than you know- Dr. John

Blue in Green- Miles Davis

Last Last- Burna Boy

Persuasive- Doechii

Cherries- Hope Tala ft. Amine

Save Me- Aretha Franklin

Nobody Knows Me- Lyle Lovett

Ojitos Lindos- Bad Bunny & Bomba Estereo

Pull Up- Koffee

Dancing in the dark- Bruce Springsteen

Angelica- Wet Leg

When I b on tha mic- Rakim

Too Good- Drake Ft. Rihanna

Spanish Joint- D’ Angelo

Do I move you (Version II) - Nina Simone

Take Five - Dave Brubeck

Finesse- Pheelz & BNXN fka Buju

Bliss- Amber Mark

Found- Jacob Banks

Apple Tree Blues- CAAMP

I’ve been loving you- Otis Redding

Guantanamera- Wyclef Jean ft. Lauryn Hill

I’m Shakin’ - Jack White

I just want to thank you - Big John Hamilton

Praise You- Fatboy Slim

Many Times- Dijon

Better- The Foreign Exchange ft. Shana Tucker & Eric Roberson

Tamagotchi- Omar Apollo

The Furthest Thing- Maren Morris

Under Control- The Internet

Die Hard- Kendrick Lamar

Magix- Vince Staples & Mustard

Keep Looking Up- Kacey Musgraves

Beyonce, Harry Styles, and even Bad Bunny feature on Barack Obama's summer playlist. There is no doubt that he indeed has superior taste.

Fans of the artists mentioned by Obama expressed their excitement on Twitter.

RPBMH 💔 OUT NOW @vincestaples If I convince Obama to get put on the set y’all gon be mad ? If I convince Obama to get put on the set y’all gon be mad ?

hopper @hope_tala



second co-sign from the coolest man in the world

obamabit era @jingersoul LOONA does ONE us tour and all of a sudden they're on Obama's playlist

Also, to make your life easier, Spotify has already created "Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist."

From Beyonce, to Harry Styles to Drake, Spotify users can enjoy Obama's 2022 summer playlist (Image via Spotify)

Past summer playlists included picks from Mitski, Mdou Moctar, Phoebe Bridger, Bad Bunny, Wye Oak, Arooj Aftab, and more. The former president also launched a podcast with Bruce Springsteen on Spotify where the two long-time friends engaged in open discussion on various topics. The podcast has a total of eight episodes, and Barack Obama has even co-written a book with Bruce based on their discussions from the podcast.

Barack and Michelle Obama recently ended their media deal with Spotify. They now have an agreement with Amazon and iHeartMedia.

