Which artists are on Barack Obama’s summer playlist? Songs explored as former president releases list of favorite tracks

Barack Obama recently shared his favorite songs from the summer of 2022. The former US president has created a tradition of sharing his playlists on social media over the years because he believes that music can bring people from all over the world together in a shared experience.
Netizens are especially excited about his summer 2022 playlist because it features a few of the current Billboard Hot 100 hits.
Exploring Barack Obama’s summer 2022 playlist
Barack Obama took to Twitter to share his 2022 summer playlist, which features 44 songs in total. He said in the caption:
“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”
Here is a list of the songs which have been on Obama's mind this summer.
- Break my Soul- Beyonce
- Vibe Out- Tems
- Music for a Sushi Restaurant- Harry Styles
- Mighty Love- The Spinners
- Feelin’ Alright- Joe Cocker
- Energy - Sampa the great Ft. Nadeem Din-Gabisi
- Saoko- Rosalia
- Split/ Whole Time- Lil Yatchy
- Let’s go crazy- Prince
- That’s where I am- Maggie Rogers
- I can’t get next to you- Al Green
- More than you know- Dr. John
- Blue in Green- Miles Davis
- Last Last- Burna Boy
- Persuasive- Doechii
- Cherries- Hope Tala ft. Amine
- Save Me- Aretha Franklin
- Nobody Knows Me- Lyle Lovett
- Ojitos Lindos- Bad Bunny & Bomba Estereo
- Pull Up- Koffee
- Dancing in the dark- Bruce Springsteen
- Angelica- Wet Leg
- When I b on tha mic- Rakim
- Too Good- Drake Ft. Rihanna
- Spanish Joint- D’ Angelo
- Do I move you (Version II) - Nina Simone
- Take Five - Dave Brubeck
- Finesse- Pheelz & BNXN fka Buju
- Bliss- Amber Mark
- Found- Jacob Banks
- Apple Tree Blues- CAAMP
- I’ve been loving you- Otis Redding
- Guantanamera- Wyclef Jean ft. Lauryn Hill
- I’m Shakin’ - Jack White
- I just want to thank you - Big John Hamilton
- Praise You- Fatboy Slim
- Many Times- Dijon
- Better- The Foreign Exchange ft. Shana Tucker & Eric Roberson
- Tamagotchi- Omar Apollo
- The Furthest Thing- Maren Morris
- Under Control- The Internet
- Die Hard- Kendrick Lamar
- Magix- Vince Staples & Mustard
- Keep Looking Up- Kacey Musgraves
Beyonce, Harry Styles, and even Bad Bunny feature on Barack Obama's summer playlist. There is no doubt that he indeed has superior taste.
Fans of the artists mentioned by Obama expressed their excitement on Twitter.
Also, to make your life easier, Spotify has already created "Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist."
Past summer playlists included picks from Mitski, Mdou Moctar, Phoebe Bridger, Bad Bunny, Wye Oak, Arooj Aftab, and more. The former president also launched a podcast with Bruce Springsteen on Spotify where the two long-time friends engaged in open discussion on various topics. The podcast has a total of eight episodes, and Barack Obama has even co-written a book with Bruce based on their discussions from the podcast.
Barack and Michelle Obama recently ended their media deal with Spotify. They now have an agreement with Amazon and iHeartMedia.