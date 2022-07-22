How to get free Starbucks drinks using Spotify?

Most of us love to listen to our favorite tracks while sipping some Starbucks. Well, now Spotify has partnered with Starbucks to make this summer's special combination true for everyone out there. Lucky users of the music streaming application can now get free drinks at the coffeehouse chain.

To make summer even more special, Spotify has partnered with many big names, with Starbucks being one of them. The app is giving away 150 free bonus stars to a few lucky members on their platform. These stars, which are basically reward points, can be redeemed for some freebies at Starbucks.

However, it's not as easy as it seems. Spotify has its eligibility criteria, so only a handful of people will be eligible to get a free coffee.

pandaaa_✌❤➕ ™ @pandaaa__x3 spotify:site:starbucks If you have both spotify & the Starbucks app installed on your phone, enter this code on the search bar and see if your account is eligible to get 150 starsspotify:site:starbucks If you have both spotify & the Starbucks app installed on your phone, enter this code on the search bar and see if your account is eligible to get 150 stars ⭐ spotify:site:starbucks

How to avail free Starbucks using Spotify?

First and foremost, a user needs to check if they have received the free Starbucks bonus stars. To do so, you can follow these steps:

Open the Spotify application.

Make sure you have the Starbucks application on your device.

You can now search for “Spotify:site:starbucks” on the Spotify app.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page to check if you are eligible for this programme.

If you are eligible, you will see a 'Learn More' button under 'This one’s on us'.

Once you click the same, you'll be redirected to the Starbucks app, and the free stars will be deposited.

Users need to know that these free points can take up to 24 hours to reflect in their Starbucks account. The free 150 bonus stars are more than enough to get hold of a free handcrafted drink, a hot breakfast or maybe some parfait too.

Spotify is offering free Starbucks Coffee to its users by following some simple steps. (Image via Spotify)

Spotify and the collaboration spree

The Starbucks and Spotify associations are not new. The two giant brands have previously worked together when they made an announcement about how one can discover music at the store. Basically, when you walk into a Starbucks and like a song playing, you can use the Spotify app to discover the music that's being played.

When you walk out of the outlet, you can keep listening to the music on the Spotify application. However, this benefit can only be used by premium subscription users. At the same time, Starbucks has also made the Spotify Premium free for all of its employees. This is one of the major perks you get if you're working for the coffee chain.

k🧩SELENA DAY @gomzswft @thighlena idk if it’s true but i heard starbucks give you free spotify if u work there @thighlena idk if it’s true but i heard starbucks give you free spotify if u work there

However, Starbucks is not the only one to have collaborated with the music streaming application, Spotify.

A few weeks back, Spotify also collaborated with Netflix’s "Stranger Things" to introduce a new feature where fans can discover which songs can save them from Vecna. The feature randomly pulls out a song from the user’s song history and plays it that could save them from the mighty Vecna.

Stranger Things @Stranger_Things

the first Song on the list = your savior song



[spotify.com/upsidedownplay…] wanna know what songs would save YOU from vecna? head to your Upside Down Playlist on @Spotify to find outthe first Song on the list = your savior song wanna know what songs would save YOU from vecna? head to your Upside Down Playlist on @Spotify to find out🎧 the first Song on the list = your savior song 🎧 [spotify.com/upsidedownplay…] https://t.co/N3KOU3ohSK

This collaboration was back when Stranger Things: Season 4 Volume II was set to release. Fans were super excited about Vecna and all the other characters in the famous Netflix show.

