Is Starbucks open on the Fourth of July? How to check if the coffee-chain's branch is open near you, revealed

Being a favorite among coffee lovers, caffeine addicts would be delighted to know that Starbucks will be available on the Fourth of July. However, owing to a shortage of manpower on Independence Day, store hours will be varying by location.

Therefore, people wanting to visit the coffee chain must check with their local outlet to confirm the store's hours and availability. As per a Starbucks spokesperson, the easiest way to do this would be to check the operational times mentioned on the official website.

Alternatively, customers can also check the timings with the store in advance, or call customer care at 1860 266 0010.

Starbucks timings and operations on July 4, 2022

Cold coffee is a staple for all holidays, especially the summer ones.

And those who don't want to miss out on their daily coffee run will be delighted to know that Starbucks is amongst the few food and beverage outlets that will be open on the Fourth of July.

Speaking about the operation and hours, a spokesperson from the chain said:

“We are open on Independence Day in select store locations. Stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs, and customers can find specific store hours at Starbucks.com.”

As per the spokesperson, customers need to login to the website to check if their nearest store is open or not. To locate the store and its timings, one can take the assistance of the store locator tool. This will help out with the details of the business hours based on the location.

The store locator would help people see where to order from, and would also assist with mobile payments, drive-through options, and many other facilities. Customers can also call up customer care on 1860 266 0010 anytime between 5 am and 8 pm PST.

Since there could be a shortage of manpower due to the holiday falling on a Monday, the coffee chain also suggested that it would be a good idea if customers checked in beforehand about the hours of the outlet nearest to them.

Starbucks is generally open for all 365 days and does not as such follow a holiday schedule. They operate from around 6 am to 8 pm on regular days. In select locations, stores open as early as 5 am and run till 11 pm at night.

These usual working hours might not be applicable on the holiday of the Fourth of July.

Other than this, leading outlets like Walmart, Target and Sam’s Club will also be open on July 4. However, the timings of each outlet can differ as per the manpower available, and it would be a good idea to check the same before venturing out.

The US Postal Service, UPS and FedEx will be closed on Monday, July 4. Apart from that, retailer Costco will also be shut during the day.

