Starbucks cup size controversy explained as TikToker receives cease and desist notice from coffee giant 

TikToker Sueco recently went viral on TikTok after claiming that Starbucks has been scamming its customers. The musical talent revealed that the company’s different cup sizes held the same amount of coffee. In the span of a few days, the clip went viral on the video sharing platform.

As the public figure continued amassing several views for his video, the coffee chain sent across a cease-and-desist notice to Sueco. He took to TikTok, sharing that he had received a letter which stated that he was “spreading fake, destructive, and defamatory rumors” about the coffee giant.

Sueco took to the popular social media platform, showcasing a tall cup which can hold approximately 354 ml of a drink, a grande which holds 473 ml and a venti which can hold nearly 591 ml. He then went on to pour coffee into the respective glasses, claiming that all the sizes hold the same amount of coffee.The video was uploaded on June 5 and garnered over 16 million views in the span of four days.

Starbucks sends Sueco a cease-and-desist letter

In the letter that Sueco received from Starbucks, it also stated that if he refused to comply with the cease-and-desist, Starbucks would “move forward with a full defamation suit” that would also include “a complete and permanent deletion of your social media accounts.”

In the midst of the coffee cup controversy, TikToker and Starbucks employee Jill Elyse took to the platform and posted a duet of Sueco’s Starbucks scam video and one of herself, proving that his claim holds no ground.

Elyse was seen with her co-worker, taking three coffee cups of different sizes from the coffee chain. She then went on to switch the liquid between all the cups. The two confirmed that the coffee did not overflow in the smaller cups.

A source revealed that Sueco was interviewed by TMZ after releasing the Starbucks cup size video.

Similar controversies

The coffee company is not the only restaurant that has been accused of the cup size controversy. Two years ago, McDonald’s was investigated for the same reason. Netizens claimed that the burger chain was putting the same amount of beverages into different cup sizes. However, the rumor was debunked as a prank.

The viral video of the same was reportedly tricking viewers as the cups were pre-filled with liquids without the viewer’s knowledge.

Who is Sueco?

The 25-year-old is a famous rapper who was born in Los Angeles. He gained a massive following after his track, Fast, circulated online. The song featured in over three million TikTok videos.

Following his success with the debut single, he went on to be signed with Atlantic Records. He released his debut album this year titled - It Was Fun While It Lasted.

Along with being known as a solo artist, he was also part of a screamo band.

Sueco, whose real name is William Schultz, has also gathered a following on Instagram for his comedy skits and beatmaking talent. He has amassed over 640k followers on the platform.

