Why Obi-Wan Kenobi is the best Star Wars show

With a lot of Star Wars content out there, it seems impossible to unpack all of the franchise's intricacies. Its latest outing was a miniseries titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, which detailed the journey of Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi and his life after Order 66.

The last episode aired a few weeks ago, and it was everything that Star Wars fans could hope for. In all honesty, it was Episode 3.5 of the franchise. Having fans journey back to the good old days of the saga brought a better perspective to the prequel series.

After its release, the prequel trilogy received mixed reactions from critics and the fanbase. However, with the Kenobi series out, fans have a newfound appreciation for the prequels.

Here is what makes this Star Wars series the best.

Obi-Wan Kenobi brought back and focused on important Star Wars characters

It talked about a character fans wanted to see

There was a time when anything Star Wars served seemed like gold, but that hasn't been the case for the sequels. Luckily, Obi-Wan Kenobi ended the dry spell of spin-offs.

Obi-Wan has been one of the greatest characters in the saga since 1977. His presence on screen is a treat for any fan and seeing Ewan McGregor reprise the role is one of the best things of 2022. Seeing Kenobi in full form and somewhat past his prime was already an exciting narrative to explore.

Kenobi is already a character whose legacy has affected Star Wars since the dawn of the series. His charisma has grasped the hearts and minds of moviegoers as so many remain in awe of Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor's performances.

Star Wars fans have been tantalized since the project was announced, and with the conclusion so epic, it's not tough to understand why. The miniseries was able to revisit Kenobi and see his Jedi power brimming with fervor.

It harkened back to better days

Since the fans who watched Revenge of the Sith in 2005 are 17 years older, many loved this dose of nostalgia. With so many references to the 2005 film, it is enough to make people geek out. The beauty of the series is that it uses nostalgia to its benefit and doesn't undercut the characters like in the sequels.

Moreover, watching Hayden Christensen return to form in his padawan attire was a gift from the force. Albeit, he was noticeably not de-aged. Given that Revenge of the Sith was arguably the greatest Star Wars film ever made, Disney needed to revisit the aftermath of Kenobi post-Order 66.

Since his performance and McGregor's were praised highly, fans have moved on from the insipid "I don't like sand" line.

Vader's heightened appearances

Perhaps the reason this show is magnificent is because of Darth Vader. With Hayden Christensen and James Earl Jones reprising their roles as the evil sith lord, it almost seems like a dream come true for ardent fans. Seeing Vader in the series was frightening since Rogue One in 2016 has been a highlight of the saga.

Anakin Skywalker, or in this case, Vader, has been the highlight of Star Wars and could easily be the glue that holds the franchise together. Fans have already seen the villain kill innocent children, murder his wife, and cut off his own son's hand. Vader's character is not as nihilistic as one would think. At his core, Vader is a broken man with a false sense of leadership, triggering a sense of pity in the audience's mind.

With the combination of Christensen and Jones teaming up to once again bring the character to life, it became nothing short of excellent.

Kenobi embraces the darkness of the saga and doesn't hold back. This series will have fans joyous in a galaxy far, far away.

