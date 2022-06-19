''Anakin is Space Jesus'': Twitter goes wild as Star Wars fans trend Space Jesus

A Star Wars fan has shared a tweet comparing the iconic character of Anakin Skywalker to Jesus Christ, calling him ''Space Jesus''. The tweet sparked a meme fest on Twitter, with many users sharing hilarious memes and tweets about the bizarre comparison. Many of them made sarcastic tweets, while some made counterarguments.

Bob Silverwind @MaximeBeaulieu2



2. Descriptor of content, not intent.



3.Youre a brand rep on a pc managing the twitter of a company. You suck at marketing by alienating potential customers.



4.SW is a Christian story, Anakin is space Jesus. Thus why it got wide appeal.

Read further ahead to see more reactions on Twitter.

Star Wars fans go crazy after a user calls Anakin ''Space Jesus''

Several fans shared hilarious memes and pictures after a fan compared Star Wars' Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vade, to Jesus Christ. In the tweet, the user called Star Wars a ''Christian story'' and Anakin ''Space Jesus''.

While some were purely sarcastic remarks, others seemed offended by the comparison and made counter-arguments. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Amy @lolennui space jesus discourse reminded me of this space jesus discourse reminded me of this https://t.co/UgTzEZeLz6

4.SW is a Christian story, Anakin is space Jesus. Thus why it got wide appeal.

AnDream @AnDream50470116 Space Jesus is trending so it’s time for me to post this. Space Jesus is trending so it’s time for me to post this. https://t.co/mEgIIBoOSj

Hindsight wasn't 2020. 2021 = ☠️. Cancel 2022 @LiteracyBatman



And I am THIS person. Sadly.



Wait. Does make the Evil Empire, and the Senate the apostles?



Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader as Space Jesus was not on my 2022 Bingo Card.And I am THIS person. Sadly.Wait. Does make the Evil Empire, and the Senate the apostles?Is Obiwan -Judas? 🤯🕵‍♀️

Raj Against the Machine @inaquietraj Anakin is Space Jesus, because I guess Jesus went and killed a bunch of kids in the temple and then became the most feared war criminal in the universe for a good 25 or so years Anakin is Space Jesus, because I guess Jesus went and killed a bunch of kids in the temple and then became the most feared war criminal in the universe for a good 25 or so years https://t.co/jPorw37ELm

Fans find the comparison bizarre as many seem baffled. Many were offended by the comparison, citing some of the most heinous acts committed by Vader.

More details about Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader

Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, is one of the most iconic characters in Star Wars and one of the most famous villains ever created in films. Skywalker's tragic foray into the dark side of the Force'' forms the crux of the franchise's story. After an epic lightsaber battle with his ex-mentor and trainer Obi-Wan Kenobi, he becomes a cyborg.

Fans and critics widely regard Vader as one of the most brutal onscreen villains ever created. Several actors have portrayed the character over the years, including David Prowse, Sebastian Shaw, and Hayden Christensen.

However, the character's voice was immortalized by legendary actor James Earl Jones, who's voiced Vader ever since the character's inception in Star Wars: A New Hope. More than four decades after the first Star Wars film, the surface continues to garner a massive fan following across the globe and is frequently cited by several publications as one of the greatest characters of all time.

Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+

The latest Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has received widespread critical acclaim, with many considering it one of the year's best shows. The series follows the titular character who sets out on a daring mission to rescue Princess Leia, daughter of Anakin Skywalker. The official synopsis of the series on Disney reads:

“Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat - the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

The recently aired fifth episode of the series received high praise from viewers and critics for its strong writing and visual aesthetics, with many considering it one of the greatest Star Wars episodes on television.

The highlight of the episode was the battle sequence between Reva and Darth Vader, which ended tragically. With just one more episode to go, fans are excited about the ending of the show. The final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, titled Part VI, will air on Disney+ on June 22, 2022.

