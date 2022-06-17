Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 (finale) preview: Will Obi-Wan face Darth Vader in the anticipated finale?

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been a treat for Star Wars fans and TV show enthusiasts since it debuted on May 27, 2022. The series has five brilliant episodes to date.

The Deborah Chow show has been truly breathtaking from the very first moment. It has a great plot, smooth character development and some nostalgic throwback moments resembling the original Star Wars trilogy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the journey of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) ten years after the events of Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith (Episode VI). It depicts life under the Empire and a relentless Darth Vader's (played by Hayden Christensen) search for his old Jedi friend.

The fifth episode complicated things to a great extent, and a brilliant finale now awaits on June 22, 2022.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6: Should viewers expect a big fight in the upcoming finale?

Fans of Star Wars can expect the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi to be just as thrilling as what they've come to expect from the franchise. The finale should include a final fight between the main character Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has spent a long time running from his failures, and his protege and friend-turned-enemy Darth Vader.

One thing that indicates this is the slow return of Obi-Wan's powers. When the events of the series began, Obi-Wan was not in sync with the force, which has helped him out countless times in the past.

However, after his last encounter with Darth Vader, his powers slowly started returning. He has also been using his Lightsaber to great effect again. All this indicates that there may be a big fight awaiting in the finale.

Another thing that the final moments of the previous episode teased involved Luke Skywalker, the young son of Anakin living on the desert planet of Tatooine. It's not confirmed if Luke will be a part of the story in the finale, but his sister Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) has been one of the central characters in the show so far.

Although the fifth episode did answer a lot of questions, including Reva's (played by Moses Ingram) fate, her backstory and what happened to the path, there are still plenty left to answer.

Since an adult Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) finds an aged Obi-Wan living as Ben on Tatooine, it remains a mystery why Darth Vader stopped chasing him. Another mystery is how he concealed his identity for all those years after the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The final episode is expected to answer all these questions and connect the story to Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV).

Will the show have another season?

Obi-Wan Kenobi was always planned for a six-episode haul. However, with great critical reception and increasing audience range, the show might return for another stint or story.

In an interview with ET Canada, Hayden Christensen had this to say when addressing Darth Vader's return for another season:

"Yeah, I mean, you know, absolutely. I think this is a character that sort of resonates in our culture and in a very kind of profound way ... And there’s certainly more there to explore ... I would love to get to continue my journey with him.”

The final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi will drop on June 22, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET on Disney+.

