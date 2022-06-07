What time will Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 air on Disney+? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The exceptionally well-made and directed Obi-Wan Kenobi is all set to air its fourth episode on June 8, 2022. The Deborah Chow mini-series has already captivated fans around the globe with its excellent premise and brilliant first three episodes. The show had a lot of responsibilities to shoulder, being a part of the massive Star Wars universe, and it did so with utmost sincerity.

The third episode of the Ewan McGregor-starrer saw a much-anticipated reunion of Obi-Wan Kenobi (played by McGregor) and Annakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), now known by his new name Darth Vader. The ending of the second episode had already set the stage for this event, and the show did not disappoint in this respect.

The upcoming episode of the show will release on June 8, 2022, at 12.00 AM ET, on Disney+. Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4: What to expect from the Star Wars prequel?

While no official synopsis or promo has been made available for the upcoming episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, hardcore Star Wars fans can pinpoint certain things that are expected from this episode.

First of all, the third episode ended on a crucial cliffhanger, with Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) failing to make it out safely from the desert planet of Mapuzo. Despite Obi-Wan's attempt to lure Darth Vader and his subordinates to clear the coast for Tala (Indira Varma) and Leia, Reva (Moses Ingram) somehow reached the port before Leia did. The final moments saw Reva planning to take Leia captive again.

The show cleverly tricked viewers into believing Princess Leia was out of the crisis at the end of the second episode, but in reality, it is just getting started. The next episode will most likely see Obi-Wan return to save Leia after he was injured in a short-lived battle with Darth Vader.

Darth Vader was always supposed to return in this series, but his presence is now rather towering. The last time Obi-Wan battled Annakin, he left Annakin to die after nearly chopping him to pieces. So it was no surprise that the old friends met with a clash of lightsabers.

However, as this episode did not allot much action to Obi-Wan, perhaps a future episode will see a proper fight between the two legendary Jedis.

How many episodes are there in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

The Deborah Chow series has a total of six episodes. So, with the previous episode from last week, the show has already crossed the halfway mark. The fourth episode is only two episodes short of the finale.

While you can safely assume that the fourth episode may not be of extreme importance, the show has put cliffhangers at the end of each episode, and hence there can be some highly important things in the fourth episode as well.

The fifth and sixth episodes of the Star Wars spinoff will release on June 15, and June 22, respectively.

When will the upcoming episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi air and where to watch it?

The fourth episode of the Star Wars spinoff will drop on June 8, 2022, at 12.00 PM ET in the United States. The release time for other counties will vary according to the timezone. Stay tuned for more updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far